Asia Innovation Summit-2021 | Introducing implementable and scalable innovation





Asia Innovation Summit, 2021, Lumos Labs, an innovation management company, stands in collaboration with Woodstock Fund, a global multi-asset fund focused on DLT, and DAOMaker, a platform that enables global growth and financing. Raised, Asia’s First Major Research-Oriented Emerging Technology Conference Countless corporate innovators, academic researchers, start-up investors, and top entrepreneurs across the continent come together.

The AIS Summit aims to discover and introduce the best innovators, academic researchers, start-up investors, and top entrepreneurs across the continent from the corporate world.

The format of the event by delivery method was designed to be different from most online events that crowd the calendar in the post-covid era. At this event, instead of having participants block the entire month, the platform brought them to the month. Each video is followed by a week filled with contextual networking engagement between the speaker and the audience.

With an innovative approach that provides 30 videos in 30 days, participants can visit the Asia Innovation Summit website and find out what the speakers are doing at their own pace. This will be followed by a 7-day live context networking session from July 14th to 21st, 2021. This is the culmination of a one-month program that enables text networking opportunities through interesting panel discussions and one-on-one technical talks. Employment opportunities for developer and student pools for industry professionals and all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Three pillars of focus

Permissionless Blockchain Blockchain Security Cryptography World Digital Forensics Internet of Things IoT Data Value Chain Balance of Privacy, Security and Convenience AI / MLAI, VR, Metaverse Event Speakers Learn Coding to Improve Problem Solving Mindset

This is arguably the most informative 7 days, with over 20 panel discussions, over 40 speakers and top-notch speakers, including scholars and innovators.

Anand S (Gramener CEO: Insights as a Data Story)

Dr. Hira Oren (Chief Executive Officer, Tel Aviv Foundation)

Dr. Sandeep Shukla (Professor IIT Kanpur) (National Security Council Secretariat National Blockchain Project Chief Coordinator)

Sagar Gubbi Venkatesh (Indian Institute of Science)

Dr. Prateek Jain (Google Senior Research Scientist)

Anirud Thyaghranjan (Research Scientist, Processor Architecture Research Lab, Intel Lab)

Shivesh Ranjan, a prominent member of Dell EMC’s technical staff

Dr. Divya Gupta (Microsoft Research India, Principal Investigator)

Dr. Manoji Kumar (Associate Professor, University of Petroleum Energy)

Dr. Pawangoyal (IIT-Assistant Professor Kharagpur)

Ranjini Guruprasad (Research Staff Member, IBM Research India)

Sreeram Kanan (Associate Professor, University of Washington, Seattle)

Madura Purna Pradina (Professor, PES University)

Dr. Muthian Sivathanu (Partner Researcher at Microsoft Research India)

Dilip Krishnaswamy (Reliance Jio Platforms Ltd., Emerging Tech R & D, Vice President)

Fereshteh Forough (Founder and Executive Director of Code to Inspire)

Dr. Chittaranjan Hota (Professor of BITS Hyderabad Computer Science)

Nischal Shetty (Founder and CEO of WazirX)

Suggested panel (closer to date, more details will be shared)

