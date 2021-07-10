You can track the most used apps on your iPhone.Method is as follows





You can actually track the most commonly used apps on your iPhone. Turn on Apple’s ScreenTime to see a list of apps. There is a step-by-step guide on how to do this.

Tracking the most used apps

The first thing you need to do is turn on Apple’s screen time. A feature built into iOS and iPad OS.

The screen time feature helps you know how you use your iPhone every day and also helps limit the use of the app. According to the geek’s method.

To enable screen time, open the Settings app on your mobile phone and click Screen Time.[画面時間をオンにする]Tap, depending on the situation,[これは私のiPhoneです]Or[これは私の子供のiPhoneです]Choose.

After that, the usage time summary page is displayed and no data is displayed. The downside to using this feature is that you need to enable it to start collecting data about which apps are most used.

According to Pocket Lint, if you just turned on this feature, you don’t have the data you need yet.

After enabling this feature, use your iPhone as you normally would. After a short time,[スクリーンタイム]You should be able to return to the page and see some statistics.

You can do this for months, if desired. This is to give you a clearer picture of the apps you use most often. If you think you’ve collected enough data, go back to the Settings app and[利用時間]Click the function again.

The overview page should show a graph showing your average daily activity. Below the graph[すべてのアクティビティを表示]The options are displayed.

According to The Verge, if you want to see the most used iPhone apps for a particular time period, you can tap it to select a period of one day, one week, one month, or even one year.

[最も使用された]Scroll down to the section to see a list of the most used apps for a particular time period.

From there you have the option of exploring the data.At the bottom of the list[もっと見る]You can expand it by tapping.

[カテゴリを表示]You can also select to view your most used apps sorted by a wide range of categories such as creativity, social, shopping and food.

Respond to app usage

While browsing the most used list of screen time on your phone, tap the icon to see more details about your app usage.

If you want to limit the amount of time you spend on a particular app on your screen[制限の追加]You can click.

After that, you’ll see a screen where you can limit your use of the app in hours or minutes. As soon as it’s done[追加]You can tap.

Once that’s done, you’ll be alerted on the screen when you run out of time to use the app.

