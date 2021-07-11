FINAL FANTASY 16 producers don’t want to show until it’s about to be released





Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida said in a recent interview that the team has another trailer until the game approaches release.

The team behind FINAL FANTASY XVI says they don’t want to reveal much of the game until just before its release. The long-awaited FINAL FANTASY 16 was one of the State of Play events leading up to the release of PlayStation 5 last year, and was a pretty amazing announcement. A new entry in the series was expected to be underway, but it is imminent. The nature of FINAL FANTASY 16 made it a highlight of the show, and the relative silence of the title since then has been disappointing to enthusiastic fans.

Many wanted to see FINAL FANTASY XVI at E3, but it wasn’t a show, so many thought the next TGS2021 would mark the next appearance of the next RPG. Well, the game doesn’t seem to come out there either. This news comes from a producer who denied the game appearing on the show. Many people are anxious for a new perspective on the game, but producer Naoki Yoshida says he’s waiting to see the details of the game until the team is released.

According to a video translated by Twitter user aitakimochi, Yoshida said he wants to buy Final Fantasy 16 as soon as it’s released next time so that it’s available for immediate purchase. The PlayStation Store recently changed the FINAL FANTASY 16 store page to indicate that the release date is “coming soon.” This may indicate that fans will hear about the upcoming 2022 release date sooner. Gamers and a little bit of information. Instead, he just wants to deliver something quickly, so the next time the game appears, it could be released months later.

Naoki Yoshida says he hopes that FF16 will be available not too long after the next big announcement.

The game is reported to be nearing completion in a voice recording session, and the development of FINAL FANTASY 16 is going incredibly well, with other key elements of the game clearly set in stone. It seems. Of course, there’s still a lot to do, and we don’t know when the game will be released until the development team announces the date. However, fans seem to be optimistic.

Future players also hope to come to another platform, perhaps after Final Fantasy 16 is released, as Sony may have a timed exclusivity on the PS5. Many Final Fantasy games have appeared on the Xbox for years, but Square Enix hasn’t announced porting of other consoles yet, so Final Fantasy 7 Remakeis still seems to be in the gray area with respect to its timed exclusivity. .. News about these ports and the release date of Final Fantasy 16 may not be announced in the future, but it seems that the actual development of Final Fantasy is imminent.

