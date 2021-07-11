Some Google workers are angry with “hypocritical” remote work policies





Slashdot reader nray shared this report from CNET. In May, CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans for a “hybrid” work environment that would require most employees to work in the office at least three days a week starting in September. With the new structure, 20% of companies work remotely. An additional 20% can work in a new location. Relocated people adjust their salaries based on the local market. Most of Google will work in the office and resume where it left off. Google makes up almost all of Alphabet, a holding company with more than 135,000 full-time employees …

According to an email sent to employees viewed by CNET, a grudge last week when Urs Hölzle, one of the company’s longest-serving and senior executives, announced plans to work away from New Zealand. Has strengthened. Hölzle’s plan offended regular workers who considered it a special treatment for the company’s leadership, but lower-level employees had to go through an uncertain application process that was drawn out .. Hölzle, Senior Vice President of Technology Infrastructure at Google, is a respected person in the company. He was one of Google’s first 10 employees and is renowned for building the IT foundation for server and network technology giants. But for some Google employees, his previously unreported transfer email sent on June 29 showed inequality in the company’s system for deciding on remote work … Two Google employees said the situation at Hölzle encapsulated the company’s “fake” policy. Both complained that the transfer represents a double standard that different rules apply to senior management executives. His approval came last year, but Google employees who are currently in the process of applying for remote work are said to have no decision until August at the earliest. Approval of the Hölzle move took place before the procedure began.

According to employees, the news of Hölzle’s relocation was particularly terrible, especially because he was against remotework. DeVesine, a resigned Google employee, said Hölzle has a policy of not allowing remote work unless assigned to an office and does not consider remote work for people who have not reached a certain seniority system. ..

It is unclear whether Hölzle’s salary will be adjusted to the local market, as other employees will need to move to a new location. A Google spokesman declined to comment on his compensation. “Some tech companies like Reddit say they pay salaries in San Francisco and New York City wherever their employees work, but Google is taking a tough stance on payroll adjustments …” CNET reports.

They also point out that for 20 years, Google “set the tone for Silicon Valley office culture … the impact of Google’s remote work policy can be widespread …”.

