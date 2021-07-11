Strengthening Black Business-Indianapolis Recorder





Flanner House has transformed the former library branch space into a retail store or community space with a gallery wall depicting historical depictions of Africans. As part of its annual June 16th celebration, Flanner House has opened the Ujamaa Community Bookstore, which features books and other gift items primarily made by blacks. Boasting both retail and meeting space, bookstores welcome all age groups and are part of a larger strategy to promote regional economic development and growth with members of the community. Partially supported by a grant from the 16 Tech Community Investment Fund, this new neighborhood gem praises and celebrates the black culture that the neighborhood is working hard to maintain.

We also congratulate black business owners by opening a new artisan marketplace and food hall, The AMP, within the 16 Tech Innovation District. More than a year ago, 16 technical teams set out to secure a retail and food business that occupies a new artisan market and food hall space. It was important for vendors to reflect the wider community and show the inclusion they are trying to grow in the district. The team deliberately connects with diverse business owners and is currently celebrating 65% of businesses led or owned by people of color and women. This lineup includes the following black business owners:

Andres BBQ & Seafood BBQ and soul food favorites, and seafood

Boba and Everything Bubble Tea and other bespoke drinks, locally made bagels

Healthy soul Health-conscious farm-to-table soul food, food preparation, catering on the go

Innova Wings and Greens A fusion of family recipes and traditional chicken wings, greens, and aspects inspired by some of your comfort food favorites.

Food Architect Natural Drinks and Seamos Bar Natural, Whole Fruits, Herbal Drinks, alkaline Water, Seamos, Herbal Mixes Support A Healthy Lifestyle

PB & J Factory Sandwich shop and cereal bar that injects fun into food

Pankins pie fan’s favorite chocolate-soaked fruits and decadent bakery items such as gourmet apples

Melon Kitchen (coming soon) A delivery-only restaurant accelerator designed by a local black chef to help grow your business.

Other businesses owned and led by people of color and women include Azcar Morena, Circle City Suites, Fresco, Limon, Mambos Cheesesteak, Pork Guru and Waterway Fish Market.

For more information, check out theampindy.com or follow @theampindy on Instagram.

Starla Hart is the director of the 16 Tech Community Corporation community initiative and a contributor to the Indianapolis Recorder. Contact her at [email protected]

