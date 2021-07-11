Astro’s Playroom is the best PS5 game and PlayStation celebration





Astros Playroom First Party Victory (Photo: Sony)

One reader explains why Microsoft currently thinks it can’t challenge Sony from a first-party gaming perspective, and why the Astros Playroom proves it.

I’ve noticed that many PlayStation owners have begun to become very defensive since Microsoft began to jokingly acquire developers. They know that Sony can’t compete with Microsoft in terms of money, and the only reason there is a game pass is that Microsoft can bleed cash with it for years and don’t even feel cold. Because. Sony is making better games, which is arguably, but if Microsoft continues to acquire more and more developers, how long will it last?

Well, in fact, I think it’s probably true for a long time. Sony has acquired developers from PlayStation Day 1 almost 30 years ago, but for the first time on PlayStation 4, it became known for the quality and consistency of first-party titles. It took a long time for them to reach their current level. Not surprisingly, I think people are angry with the idea that Microsoft is at the forefront of the line. But I don’t think it’s that easy.

Sony now has not only increasingly good games, but also much more diverse and recognizable characters. What is the name of a first-party Xbox game that is neither a shooter nor a racing game? They exist, but they are less famous. How about a famous character? Of course, do you have a Master Chief and a dudebros called Dick and Dom from Gears Of War? Except that Dom isn’t dead now and his son and daughter are the protagonists? I know it’s completely incorrect, but it’s like that.

that’s all. Forza games are great, but they don’t have a specific personality. Even more so with Microsoft Flight Simulator, which doesn’t even have gameplay. These failures mean that while it’s exactly that type of game, it’s very difficult to get all sorts of iconic images in an Xbox game.

In my opinion, parables are not only a particularly good set of games, but there is nothing to remember, such as memorable characters or monsters. When they showed the trailer, no one was showing up on the screen and making a fuss about people, something like that is back! The closest thing they can do is to display a little cute dog on the screen.

This isn’t to challenge the Xbox, but to explain what it means to say that Sony’s gaming portfolio is so deep and diverse that Microsoft can’t start competing today. It finally brings me to the point of my character: The best evidence I’ve just said about the Sony lineup is the Astros Playroom.

It comes with PlayStation 5 for free, so anyone can play it. It only takes a few hours, so you can celebrate everything on your PlayStation perfectly. Sony has previously tried this kind of thing in games like the PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, but Sony’s games and characters are so different from Nintendo that trying to copy Nintendo Smash Brothers didn’t work. did.

At Astros Playroom, you’ll have the chance to celebrate all Sony games, from WipEout to Vib Ribbon to The Last Of Us. If you find a small cameo in the background or suddenly find any game, everything works in the context of the game itself. A number of robots are running.

Not only is it a collection of souvenirs from the PlayStation hardware of the past, but the game itself celebrates something new, from showing how DualSense works to a song about how great it is (which is great). In that is the GPU, it also has an overall meta-level. Its amazing, and things like Demons Souls and Returnal are obviously much bigger and better games, but Astros Playroom plays its part perfectly, while being very optimistic about the console and Sony in general. So it’s the best for me.

At least for me, it’s not too reassuring to know that Microsoft is wasting $ 7.5 billion on the makers of Fallout 76. We all make choices based on different criteria, which is absolutely fine, but for me Astros Playroom is the most encouraging Sony has done in this generation and sticks to them and the PlayStation 5. I’m sure I will.

Blondie by readers

The reader feature does not have to represent a GameCentral or Metro view.

You can send your own 500-600 word reader function at any time. With it, it will be published in the next appropriate weekend slot. As always, send an email to gamecentral @ ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Deathloop PS5 console exclusive rights will end in September 2022

Details: Death Stranding PS5 upgrade costs tenants

Details: Sony State of Play Announces Arcadegeddon for Moss: Book 2 and PS5

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/07/11/astros-playroom-is-the-best-ps5-game-and-a-celebration-of-playstation-14906722/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos