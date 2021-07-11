Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Spike After Returning to PlayStation Store





Cyberpunk 2077 returned to the market at the end of last month after being completely removed from the PlayStation Store last December. The arrival of the game brought a new disclaimer from Sony given to those who tried to buy it. After all, it seems that many potential customers haven’t been discouraged by the disclaimer as Cyberpunk 2077 has skyrocketed to become one of the best-selling games on PlayStation 4 in the last few weeks. ..

As mentioned in a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to become the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store for PS4 consoles in June. This achievement has also been applied to multiple regions, and the title has become a bestseller in both North America and Europe. Obviously, many fans were eager to get it now that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on the PlayStation.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 was unavailable throughout June. CD Projekt Red will be able to sell the game again on June 21st. This means that Cyberpunk 2077 was able to outsell all other games on the market as it is only available 10 days a month.

It’s certainly impressive that this will happen, but it’s also worth noting that not many were released on PS4 in June. Many of the other best-selling titles were often high-volume games, including Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and Minecraft. Still, the idea that Cyberpunk 2077 outperformed this competitive slate shows that many fans are happy to buy the game now, even though some protracted issues still remain. I am.

So what do you think about this? Are you surprised that so many people buy Cyberpunk 2077 even if they don’t perform at their best on the PS4? Let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/cyberpunk-2077-ps4-ps5-playstation-store-sales-spike/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos