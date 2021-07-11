Weekly gadgets: Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, Blaupunkt Android TV, etc.





Technology companies such as Lenovo, Samsung, HMD Global Oy, Panasonic, Blaupunkt, Daiwa and Mobvoi launched laptops, new phones, smart TVs, smartwatches and more this week (July 4-11).

DH’s Gadget Weekly Edition lists the latest and most prominent personal technology products to keep up with everything that’s happening in the consumer electronics world.

The new Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i laptop is the first Yoga PC ever to have a removable backlit Bluetooth (5.0) -based keyboard. It also comes with an adjustable kickstand for easy viewing and switching to drafting mode.

In addition, secure face login with an infrared (IR) camera powered by Windows Hello and Glance by Mirametrix’s intelligent presence detection protect your screen from your shoulder surfing neighbors. The Yoga Duet 7i comes with a rechargeable Lenovo E-Color pen. With built-in smart sensors, users can choose a color from a guide or an actual object by simply pressing and touching the surface of the object with the pen tip.

It features a 13-inch WQHD (2160×1350) 2K touchscreen IPS display, a narrow bezel, and 100% sRGB with peak brightness of up to 450 knits. It also supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision.

Inside, the Yoga Duet 7i features a Windows 10 OS, 8GB Soldard DDR4-3200, 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe, an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics engine. It delivers up to 10.8 hours of battery life optimized by artificial intelligence and promises to extend battery life by up to 20% with Lenovo Q-Control intelligent cooling.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is available exclusively on Lenovo.com and Amazon, starting at Rs 79,999.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (left) and IdeaPad Duet 3 (right). Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 The new laptop is also Lenovo’s first IdeaPad series with a removable backlit Bluetooth (5.0) -based keyboard. Comes with a Folio kickstand that supports the Lenovo Digital Pen for seamless note-taking.

Equipped with Intel Celeron processor and Intel UHD graphics, 10.3 inch Full HD WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS panel display (330 nits brightness), Windows 10 OS, up to 4GB soldered DDR4-2400, 128GB eMMC 5.1, up to 7 hours battery life. IdeaPad Duet 3 uses a Cortana digital assistant and dual 360-degree microphones to facilitate hands-free communication and features a webcam’s clever privacy shutter.

IdeaPad Duet 3 is available exclusively on Lenovo.com and Amazon, starting at Rs 29,999.

Blaupunkt Smart Android TV German tech company Blaupunkt launched a new series of “Made in India” Android smart TVs earlier this week.

There are four variations: 32-inch HD Ready Cyber ​​sound, 42-inch full HD TV, 43-inch Cyber ​​sound 4K Android TV, and 55-inch 4K Android TV.

The 32-inch version is available at Rs 14,999. Android 9 TVs feature a bezel-less design with 40W speaker output, edge-free sound technology, two speakers, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM to provide a smooth viewing experience.

The 42-inch FHD Android TV costs Rs 21,999. It features Android 9 OS, ultra-thin bezel display design, 40W speaker output, edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM.

Blaupunkt Android Smart TV

The 43-inch 4K model incorporates 50W speaker output into a bezel-less, priced at Rupee 30,999 43-inch 4K TV. It features Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with four great speakers, and uses Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve sound technology with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. This model is powered by Android 10 and has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM.

The 55-inch model costs 40,999 rupees. It also features a bezel-less design, 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and sound technology with Dolby Digital Plus. It runs Android 10 OS with 2GB of RAM, 8GB of ROM and 4 speakers.

All models feature 5.0 Bluetooth, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, a remote voice-enabled and ARM Cortex-A53 processor.

Mobvoi TicWatch GTHMobvoi announced the TicWatch GTH earlier this week. It features a 1.55-inch color display with a high ratio of screen to body, so you can see everything clearly at a glance. In addition, it comes with 2.5D curved glass and a 5 ATM water resistant rating, allowing the device to withstand pressures of up to 50 meters underwater.

It supports 14 sport modes and can track walking, indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, skipping rope, swimming, boating, freestyle exercise, mountaineering, gymnastics, soccer, basketball and yoga.

Featuring Mobvois’ unique TicMotion technology, the TicWatch GTH can automatically identify and distinguish between the most common exercises, walking and running. Automatically detect that a user has started a workout and ask if you want to track it.

Mobvoi’s new watch can track SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), heart rate and skin temperature 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It also features sleep tracking and stress management to help users manage their sleep performance and reduce stress levels using built-in apps such as TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen and TicBreathe.

Equipped with a 260 mAh battery, it promises up to a week of battery life. It costs 4,799 rupees.

Panasonic Android Smart TV Series Panasonic has announced the latest Android TVs, all manufactured in the JX and JS series in India. The two series feature 11 models across the 4K and smart TV portfolios JX850, JX750, JX650, and JS650, with screen sizes ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches.

Prices for the JS series start at Rs 25,490 and for the JX series start at Rs 50,990.

Panasonic JX850 TV.Credit: Panasonic

Boasting dynamic image quality improvements such as Super Bright Plus, Accuview Display, wide color gamut, Hexa Chroma Drive, powerful sound (built-in home theater and Dolby Atmos), seamless between smart products with Miraie technology Connection, Google Assistant and Alexa.

Kent Zoom Cordless and Hoseless Vacuum Cleaners It comes with a washable High Efficiency Particle Arrester (HEPA) filter. This technology provides a clean, dust-free, stain-free environment that helps reduce dust and particulate matter (PM) emissions and reduce air pollution.

In addition, to ensure user comfort, the vacuum cleaner does not have a bag attached, making it lightweight and convenient. It collects dust in the chamber and does not require a disposable dust bag. This feature makes it extremely mobile and can be carried anywhere, not just at home.

Kent Zoom Cordless and hoseless vacuum cleaners.Credit: Kent

The hoseless and cordless design allows operation of multi-nozzle, handy fold, electric floor, etc. It uses state-of-the-art cyclone technology and HEPA filters. A 1300W suction motor scoops up air and dust at high speeds, creating a fast-rotating vortex that separates the dust into removable cylindrical collection bins.

The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery. Only 4-5 hours of charging is enough to vacuum the house for 30 minutes. This feature makes the product very convenient and user-friendly.

Another highlight of this product is the electric floor brush operation. This facilitates cleaning of both hard surfaces such as floors and soft surfaces such as carpets. The convenient folding operation also gives the owner the freedom to clean the surface deeply, requiring meticulous and detailed cleaning. The price is 14,999 rupees.

4K smart TV with Daiwa webOS Daiwa’s new D50U1WOS series is LG’s WebOS TV software, the company’s first smart TV. The 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV also supports ThinQAI voice support and Magic Remote.

The new smart TV features a bezel-free display in a thin, smooth frame with a 96% screen-to-body ratio. Bringing a theater-like experience home, smart TVs support 1.07 billion colors and ultra-high-definition 4K visuals. Daiwa’s deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit + technology reproduce high-resolution, low-resolution images to provide 4K quality visuals.

Daiwa’s 4K smart TVs are tuned to D6500 color temperature in cinema mode, giving you a cinema-like viewing experience as the director intended. Enhance your visual experience UHD smart TVs combine 20W surround soundbox speakers with Dolby Audio Sound Technology to deliver an enhanced audio experience.

4K smart TV series with Daiwa webOS.Credit: Yamato

UHD smart TVs support multi-HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). HDR 10 provides dynamic optimization between frames of content. It features vibrant black and increased saturation and detail for the gaming experience. With an extended color gamut with HDR, the Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) offers enhanced brightness, contrast and sharpness for a great viewing experience. Unique 60Hz MEMC (Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation) provides smooth, blur-free visuals and lively transitions while watching sports or playing games. The TV also supports ALLM (automatic low latency mode), which reduces input lag for a smooth gaming experience.

It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast, and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0. The TV comes with a Magic Remote with universal controls and voice commands for all connected devices, with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video-specific hotkeys and click wheels.

Smart TVs feature an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor, which is four times faster than traditional TVs. It has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. This guarantees faster web browsing, smoother multitasking, and accurate performance. The TV supports content stores with infotainment apps. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, etc. and runs on the webOSTV smart interface. The content store also hosts a variety of games for users. It costs 43,990 rupees.

Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch Crossbeats has released Orbit and Orbit Sport for Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,999 respectively.

It shows off a 1.3-inch high-resolution IPS color display with a round metal case. It also features CB ACTIV, an in-house application developed for smartwatches, compatible with Google Fit, Strava and Apple Health.

Crossbeats Orbit series smartwatch. Credit: Crossbeats

It supports Bluetooth calls with a built-in microphone and speaker, and an elaborate dial pad designed for perfect two-way communication.

These devices provide music control and support loss prevention apps, voice assistants, reminders and alerts. The Orbit series lasts up to 10 days under normal usage conditions and about 2 days with voice calls enabled.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Samsung Galaxy F2 features a 6.54 inch Super AMOLED HD + Infinity-U screen with a 90Hz display refresh rate. It also supports side-mounted fingerprint sensors and face recognition-based biometric security with a front camera.

The new Galaxy F22. Credit: Samsung

Inside, MediaTek G80 Octa Core Chipset, 4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB Storage, Android 11 Based OneUI Core 3.1, 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Camera Module-48MP Main + 8MP Ultra Wide + 2MP Depth + Included 2MP macro on the back and 13MP snapper on the front. Prices start from Rs 12,499.

Nokia G20HMD Global Oy’s new Nokia G20 features a 6.5-inch HD + screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, supports brightness boost, OZO spatial audio capabilities, dual SIM slots, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Power button. It also supports face recognition-based biometric security features via the front camera.

Inside, it has a 2.3GHz MediaTek G35 CPU with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11 OS (two major OS updates guaranteed), and a 5,050mAh battery. It has been.

Nokia G20 series has been released in India. Credit: HMD Global Oy

The Nokia G20 has a quad camera module-main 48MP (f / 1.79) + 5MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro + 2MP depth (with LED flash). An 8MP shooter is attached to the front. The price is 12,999 rupees.

