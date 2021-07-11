Internal Google Meet Settings Amplification IT for Intradomain Meetings





It’s time to celebrate! The days of waiting for the walled gardens around Google Meet are over. This is a meeting-only day within the domain. Controls are now available in the management console. I’m happy to introduce you to the location of the controls and how to set them up.From the management console[アプリ]>[Google Workspace]>[Google Meet]Go to and find the Meet safety settings. First, you should always make sure that you have selected the correct OU. This setting is currently OU-only and not accessible to groups. Once confirmed, you can look up the configuration options.

The first setting is called a domain, which defines who can join meetings created by your organization. Therefore, you can only allow domain users to participate in events created within the domain. This establishes half of the walled garden approach and prohibits outside intruders from attending the event. These settings are for your staff members, as students should not be allowed to create their own meetings. If your staff may be inviting external organizations or individuals, you should consider leaving the settings as the default user to log in with your Google account or dial in using your phone. This will allow external users to join if they have a Google account (you can set it up quickly if you want). This is subject to change in future Classroom and Meet settings, which currently only allow you to join Meets created in Classroom in your domain. This setting allows you to open your staff’s domain settings to all users, including those who aren’t signed in with your Google account, if you want to make it easier for outsiders to join the meeting. Again, students should not create meetings to prevent these settings from being applied. However, we recommend that you set students only to users in your organization or users who dial in using the phone. This is in case students are given the ability to create their own meetings. In addition to domain settings, you can also configure meetings that users in your organization can join. This is done through access settings, and by default users can join meetings created in any workspace organization. However, staff may need to meet people outside the domain, so it’s a good idea to set it up for all meetings, including meetings created with personal accounts. This allows you to join the meeting from outside as needed and does not interfere with your use of Meet. To complete a walled garden for students, set up a meeting created only by your organization. This will prevent students from attending meetings in other domains. You might consider it at a higher grade level, but enable this if they are meeting with an outside group.

These settings are essential to control how conferences are accessed within your domain. These can be used to further lock down the settings, if desired. As always, our recommendations are just that, and it’s important to assess the needs of your institution before adjusting the settings in the admin console.

Kendal Shomura Google for Education Training Consultant About the author:

Kendal Shomura joined the Amplified IT team in 2018 after working as an educator, education coach, technology integration specialist, and professor of education technology master’s program at Touro University in public schools for seven years. He spent three years as a Google administrator training staff on how to integrate Google Workspace tools into the classroom. Kendal’s extensive experience in educational technology allows him to understand the important nuances of technology in schools. He is currently a Google for Education consultant, helping schools better understand and leverage the Google environment for their students’ learning.

