Mumbai: Testing technology evolves from less than a minute to minimal infrastructure | Mumbai News





Mumbai: A new Covid-19 test, including one that promises a diagnosis within a minute, will be launched next week, demonstrating a sea change in detection technology over the last 15 months in the country. Mumbai-based company MediCircle Health Pvt Ltd detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 in saliva swabs or swallowed water in seconds, while multinational Abbott launches a new rapid test. Brings the technology of Israel to The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have also introduced a new technology called RT-LAMP. This allows you to run the RT-PCR test within 3 hours instead of the usual 4-6 hours. Dr. Nileshshire, Head of Science and Innovation at the Metropolis Institute, said the Covid-19 diagnosis has changed significantly in the last 15-16 months. RT-PCR testing remains the gold standard, but he said it is also evolving in terms of time, personnel, and incubation requirements. The new RT-PCR test costs up to Rs 4,500, but you can get results in just 5 minutes. However, in countries such as the United Arab Emirates that require RT-PCR reports to be obtained 4 hours before boarding, some people take advantage of such rapid RT-PCR. However, RT-PCR testing cannot be easily used for mass testing due to its huge infrastructure and investment requirements. This is where a quick point-of-care test that can produce results within 15 minutes is useful. MediCircle Health’s Pranav Kolhi said the new test will not only give results in less than a minute, but will also be immediately forwarded to the ICMR Covid portal. He added that there is no suspicion of an unregistered positive test, performed using a rapid antigen test or home test. This helps to implement public health measures to track cases and check for spread. A pilot study of 207 samples in Delhi showed that the sensitivity of the test was 93.5%. Because it is a point-of-care technology, it can be used for mass screening at airports, resorts, offices, malls, etc., Kori added. The Israeli test works on the principle that when infected with a virus, the body produces chemicals that emit specific wavelengths. According to the press release, when a sample from a patient is inserted into a handheld device, a spectrum is generated and analyzed immediately. Dr. Shah of Metropolis said rapid antigen testing was not very accurate in Covid’s early days, but the tests currently available are very sensitive. According to Dr. Shah, there are tests that use breathing, voice, smell, and gargling to detect covids. Consider a soccer match where you need to test your spectators in the shortest amount of time before entering the stadium. For rapid tests such as the sense of smell, people need to exhale on a special piece of paper and answer some questions on their cell phones. All of these steps take a minute for the results to be available. Once you have the barcode, you can enter the stadium. If not, Dr. Shah said he would need to proceed to the RT-PCR test for a confirmatory test. According to an ICMR press release, the World Health Organization has urgently called for extended screening and testing. This makes RT-LAMP ideal for national requirements and conditions, as an accurate, low-cost, user-friendly diagnostic method requires time to address the Covid-19 pandemic. ICMR officials said there was an urgent need to build India’s testing capacity. They added that the speed and simplicity of the RT-LAMP method could make it an ideal method for diagnosing infections.

