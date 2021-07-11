Twitter site rejects GETTR is crazy Twitter won’t let you import tweets





At some point, imitation is no longer a form of flattery.

GETTR, a Twitter clone by former Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller, ran into a further problem on Saturday when it lost the ability to automatically import tweets directly from Twitter. That’s why Miller insisted that he announced the latest setback in his new social media platform via Twitter (otherwise).

“Twitter has blocked users from importing existing tweets into GETTR. It’s a new freedom of speech platform that challenges social media Oligalhi, where people put their efforts, creativity and original content into action. It’s preventing access, “he writes.

I contacted Twitter and confirmed that GETTR’s ability to pull tweets directly, perhaps via Twitter’s API, was actually limited. If it was restricted, I checked why, but there was no immediate response. Active Twitter users can clearly access their tweets regardless of whether GETTR has accessed Twitter’s API.

It is worth noting that the mirror is not always the most reliable of the narrators. His latest statement is devoted to falsely informed claims about Section 230. So it might be best to wait for Twitter to weight it, rather than accepting his claim at face value. ..

With a Twitter-like look and functionality, GETTR initially advertised the ability for users to import existing tweets into the platform as a kind of lure. You don’t have to start your account from scratch, Logic went.

An unnamed person involved with GETTR told Politico on July 1st, “Tweets are by the time you join and will not be continuously inhaled.”

GETTR is the latest product in a conservative, targeted social media app that has been struggling since its first release. The parlor was temporarily expelled from Apple’s App Store, and Gab suffered a serious security breach in the spring, allowing hackers to access your private messages.

GETTR also suffered from a problem that could be philanthropically described as a privacy affair. On July 4, a number of prominent GETTR accounts were tampered with by hackers. The hacker left a message instructing GETTR users to follow on Twitter.

The tweet may have been deleted

But, of course, to do that, you need to go to Twitter with all the old tweets.

