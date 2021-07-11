Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Reveals Optimal Loadout for Play Island





Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff announces Rebirth Island’s best Call of Duty: Warzone loadout. Call of Duty on Google: Warzone’s number one search term is “Warzone Best Loadout.” And there is a good reason for this. Having the right loadouts is the key to success in Warzone, and creating the best from scratch is not always easy. Thankfully, there are plenty of articles and videos with tips and guides, including a new video from Nickmercs about the number one loadout he recommends for Rebirth Island.

So what does Nickmercs recommend? He recommends running on a KAR-98 with a monolithic suppressor, Singuard Custom 27.6, Tac Laser, and Sniper on any PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X / S player. Scope, and FTAC Sport Comb.

In addition to this, Nickmercs proposes the XM4 with Agency Suppressor, Tiger Team Spotlight, STANAG 60 Round, Microflex LEDs, and Raider Pad.

Of course, your mileage depends on this loadout depending on your skill and playstyle, but it’s a pretty powerful loadout and has a lot of speed, but at the expense of damage and range There is none. In other words, unlike many other best loadouts in the game, it’s suitable for many players and doesn’t require any special expertise, so it’s suitable for both beginners and seasoned veterans who have been honed since its launch. It’s perfect.

That said, the meta is constantly changing, so it’s important to be aware of when this article will be published. In other words, this is a big loadout in the current meta, but in the coming weeks, after some updates, this may no longer be the case. Meta is constantly evolving and the best loadouts rarely stay the best for a very long time.

As always, leave one or two comments and let us know what you think. Alternatively, please visit Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let us know. What do you think about this war zone loadout? Is it the best loadout for Regeneration Island, or do you know what’s better?

