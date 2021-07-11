How to add lines and grids to notes on iOS and iPad OS





You can easily write down information on your iPad by adding lines or grids to the background when using Notes on your iPad OS or iOS.

The iPad and Apple Pencil are the perfect combination for drawing and writing notes on the move. There are many apps created to take advantage of pairing, but nothing beats Apple’s built-in Notes app.

However, using the app as-is has drawbacks compared to standard pencils and paper for taking stylus-based notes. The main thing is the difficulty of keeping things straight when drawing or writing.

If you write down a lot of text, you need to write down the lines to keep everything organized. If you’re drawing graphs, plans, etc., it’s a good idea to display a grid instead of a blank screen.

You can use the same elements in Notes to refine your own Doodle, just as you can buy bordered and graph paper as an aid to analog drawing.

New note lines and grid

The procedure for adding a background to a note is the same for both iPhone and iPad versions of the app, even if the screen size is different.

How to add lines and grids to new pages in Notes for iOS and iPad OS

On the new blank page, tap the three circled dots in the upper right corner. Tap the Lines & Grids option. Tap the background you want to add to the document. The selected line or grid is added to the page.

The background has nothing to do with the content you draw on it, so you don’t have to worry about having lines or grids part of your notes unless absolutely necessary. You can always delete it later.

The process is the same for Notes on iPhone and iPad.

Existing note lines and grids

The process is very similar, but a little different if you want to add a row to an existing page. The only real change is that tapping the three dots will give you the option to share the page.

How to add or modify lines or grids on existing pages in Notes for iOS and iPad OS

On the page, tap the three circled dots in the upper right corner. Tap the Lines & Grids option. This is usually the option at the bottom of the list. Tap the background you want to use for your document. The selected line or grid is added to the page or the existing version is changed to the new option.

The ability to change the lines and grids used is useful when you need to combine multiple types of written data in a note. For example, you can use lines to write text, but you can switch to the grid to create a graph and then switch to lines to continue writing.

Changing the lines and grid is slightly different than for existing notes.

You can also use this process to remove selected lines or grids from your document. If you do this, only your text or picture will remain in the note, completely unaffected by the removal or modification of the background.

Default grid

For example, if you don’t want to see a completely blank page every time you open the Notes app, you want to have a grid or line that you can use from the time you start a new page.

You can set any line or grid background as the default for new notes.

Within the Settings app, you can configure the lines or grids that appear in new notes by default. You can change the background used by the app itself at any time, but this will always initially use one particular version.

How to set default lines or grids for Notes for iOS and iPad OS

Open the Settings app.Scroll down[メモ]Tap.[線とグリッド]Tap. Tap the style you want to set by default.

