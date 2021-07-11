The Elder Scrolls: M’aiq the Liar, Description





M’aiq the Liar has appeared in all Elder Scrolls games since Morrowind. Is it the same character or a sneaky joke from the developer?

There are countless interesting and mysterious characters in the world of The Elder Scrolls, but few have the same influence and popularity as M’aiq the Liar. The Elder Scrolls III: First in Morrowind, this quirky Khajiit has since appeared in all subsequent Elder Scrolls games.

M’aiq the Liar started out as a static character living on Morrowind’s own island, but appears as a rare random encounter starting with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, all of these appearances are implied to be different characters. M’aiq claims that his father and his father’s father were also named M’aiq.

M’aiq gained popularity due to his eccentric array of dialogues. Some of them can completely break the fourth wall. In fact, one of Bethesda’s motivations for including characters in the series was to provide meta-comments on the franchise and its development. M’aiq is used by developers as a mouthpiece to respond to player criticisms, questions and opinions. For example, Oblivion has added waypoints to help players navigate its vast world. This is a feature that Morrowind lacked. Some players preferred to have to explore extensively and follow the signs to find their destination. Oblivion’s M’aiq said, “M’aiq is happy to have a compass. It’s easy to find things. It’s much better than walking around like a fool.” Respond to the player.

M’aiq is also used several times to tease the future direction of the franchise. In Oblivion, M’aiq may comment on how to “saw the dragon” and probably the player will also see the dragon before adding that he doesn’t tell where he saw the dragon. .. This is a clear bullying of what will eventually become Skyrim. This is the next article in a series famous for returning dragons to Tamriel and focusing on dragons throughout the main story.

However, this weird Khajiit may make some pretty funny comments about the limits of the series and enjoy the entire franchise. On The Elder Scrolls Online, M’aiq may comment on the strange thing that everyone he meets while traveling is always repeating. This is a clear reference to the limited dialogue of NPCs. At Skyrim, M’aiq may say, “I saw Mudcrab the other day.” Before calling it a terrifying creature. This is a callback to one of Oblivion’s most entertaining dialogues, and at first glance it looks like every character can spout somewhere.

Outside of Morrowind, M’aiq’s status as a random encounter allows players to completely miss an encounter with a fan’s favorite character. Talking to M’aiq the Liar should be included in all Elder Scrollsfan bucket lists. There is a reason why this strange Khajiit is so popular among players.

