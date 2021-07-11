In-house chipset and 5-year Android update





Google’s mobile operating system is used by many skin-up smartphone manufacturers, but Google Pixel devices always ship with standard Android. The latest Pixel smartphone was launched in September 2020, but leaks and rumors about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 have surfaced online.

Google Pixel 6 leak specification (expected)

Pixel 6 may come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display

According to reports, the Google Pixel 6 may have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. This is probably because most Android smartphones on the market these days have a high refresh rate panel. 50MP rear main camera and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. If Google adopts a 50MP primary sensor for future devices, it will be a major upgrade from the Pixel 5, which comes with a 12.2MP primary shooter along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens.

Google is reportedly working on an in-house mobile processor

As far as the battery is concerned, the Google Pixel 6 is rumored to have a 4,614mAh battery. This seems to be an upgrade of the Pixel 5’s 4,000mAh battery. Interestingly, future Google Pixel smartphones may be equipped with Google’s mobile chip, codenamed Whitechapel. Google is reportedly working on an in-house mobile chipset for Pixel devices and Chromebooks, and Pixel 6 may come with one. Whitechapel is rumored to be as fast and efficient as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Google Pixel 6 Pro may come with a 6.71 inch display

In addition, the Pixel 6 lineup also comes with a Pro model with a larger screen and a larger battery. The device is called the Google Pixel 6 Pro and may have a 6.71-inch display and up to 12GB of RAM. There are rumors that the Pixel6 Pro comes with a multi-camera setup, which could have a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 48-megapixel telephoto. 12MP ultra wide sensor. 5,000mAh may accompany the Android 12 stock Android experience on the next Google Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel device will be available in October 2021.

Google Pixel 6 could be the first Android device to receive a 5 year software update

Most recently, a tale called Jon Prosser suggested that future Pixel devices get a five-year software update from Google, just as Apple offers. The update schedule may be a combination of Android’s annual updates and security patch updates here and there. If the leak turns out to be true, it’s the first time an Android device has exceeded its three-year Android update promise.

