A complete guide to a secret safe





Whether it’s a typical method or an internal glitch, all World of Warcraft players want to know how to get into this area of ​​the map.

Vault of Secrets is a new addition to Shadowlands at the southern tip of Korthia. It is a small island where you can ride a transporter. Most of Blizzard’s plans for the small island of Corsia have yet to be revealed.

However, so far, there is something we know about the Vault of Secrets. It may not be the most exciting zone at the moment, but players can explore it and encounter rare enemies. This guide will help curious gamers reach and explore the island.

Journey to a secret safe

Many of the zones are, well, secret. Blizzard has left most of the area under the wall of time. This means that most of the content will be hidden until the Vault of Secrets is officially announced. Nothing has been said yet about when that will happen, and there is not much information about what’s new in the region. Anyway, gamers can reach new parts of the map by riding the transporter at (60.75, 28.59).

Players must complete the storyline mission “To The Vault” for the transporter to appear. The quest will be picked up from an NPC named Tal-Galan (34.85, 35.07). The quest was only available on the PTR, but may be available to users by the time this article is published. Otherwise, the only other option is to cross the glitch.

The transporter will drop the character on the main island in the center of the new zone. After exploring, you can use the transporter to return to mainland Corsia.

Glitch in

Anyone who isn’t advanced enough on the quest line to use transporters can glitch their way. The easiest way is to glide across the Vault Cemetery and revive. It’s certainly possible that your character is dead and won’t spawn in Vault.

On the right side of the cliff side (when facing the secret vault), there is a road that people can use to get through. On the side of the cliff, there are many rocky obstacles that gamers can use to jump over. Any character can reach one of the adjacent islands along a cliff, but it requires more determination than just gliding and dying.

What will players find there

As of June 10th, there aren’t many desirable items on the island. Today, there are not a few enemies who roam around. Gamers exploring this area will come across several chests as they look around. There are also 300 rare research items on the back of the crossable island. Sure, it’s only been a week or so since gamers started exploring Vault, so there are a few things that haven’t been revealed yet.

A person with a lift key has access to the inner area of ​​the structure indicated by the two blue torches. This area is to the south of where the transporters land. The rare elites that appear there will be difficult to solo unless the player is a self-healer. With so much health and powerful attacks, only those with upgraded equipment will want to try to fight creatures. Apart from that, there aren’t many other islands to watch.

When will Vault Of Secrets be officially released?

Players do not officially know when Vault of Secrets content will be available. However, you can assume the date based on a previous update. The average major update interval for the last three years is at least 200 days, so we can guess that’s the case for 9.1. Vault of Secrets will be one of the larger content drops to fill the gap between 9.1 and 9.2.

This logic requires players to wait at least a month for a new area to open. Blizzard needs to delay the content to 9.2 to keep the game up to date. This could be the last patch before Update 10.

