Taoiseach meets Google over EU digital sector reform





Michelle Martin wants Google to reflect the EU's liberal trading concerns about how the proposed European digital regulations are tackling illegal and harmful online content by major tech companies.

The European Commission’s rules aim to review how EU institutions regulate the digital market and threaten large fines and dissolutions if companies fail to comply with new measures.

Ireland is expected to play an important role in keeping the major tech companies based here in check.

The Google boss met Taoisachi last January to discuss the proposal.

Meeting notes obtained under freedom of information show that authorities acknowledge that moderation of online content is becoming increasingly important internationally, but response and regulation can occur. We need to balance harm and freedom of expression.

The Irish Prime Minister said he hopes the EU can work constructively with the Biden administration on digital issues, and that the EU’s proposal for digital regulation reflects Block’s liberal trading spirit.

Under the new European Digital Markets and Digital Services Act, major tech companies will be checked annually on how they are committed to sharing harmful and illegal content online.

The rule positions major online platforms as gatekeepers in the digital market and aims to ensure that they operate fairly and promote online competition.

Companies are restricted from ranking their products above their competitors in online search and app stores.

This rule also imposes restrictions on the use of consumer data.

A speech note prepared for Martin before the meeting tells Google that the government is considering the European Commission’s proposal, ensuring that the new regulations will help companies grow and not hinder innovation. It has been revealed that it will contact other EU member states to do so.

He also planned to create evidence that innovation is being constrained by the so-called gatekeeper platform and to inform Google that the European Commission is responsible for showing that the digital market is open and uncompetitive. ..

Martins’ speech note also said: Under the Digital Services Act, Ireland may have significant responsibilities. “

He said large companies like Google must take steps to prevent online problems and risks, and such measures need to be audited.

“But we emphasize that these audit-based enforcement measures need to be based on legal clarity and certainty. I believe this is what companies want.

According to notes, Kent Walker, Google’s Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, has assured Martin that he has announced a new product and is working with traditional media outlets to help him compete online.

