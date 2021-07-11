Xiaomi has patented a foldable phone with a wraparound display





It’s no secret that most innovative smartphone makers are in focus. This is because foldable devices are considered the future. After all, manufacturers should try different screen sizes. Take your dexterity to another level.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is said to be working on multiple foldable phones, one of which was released later this year. Some time ago, I reported that the company was not patented. Patent This time it’s okay to be bigger.

Looking at the patent document and the images attached to it, it’s easy to say that if this device were manufactured, it would be possible to have the largest display ever on a “smartphone.”

The biggest display on the phone? (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

A patent filed with the China National Intellectual Property Office (CNIPA) suggests that this will be an inwardly folded design. Also, most foldable phones use two displays, regardless of design. One is an external display and a primary foldable display, but Xiaomi’s new foldable display may come with one huge display.

This primary display continues to the edge and forms the secondary display. This means that the user interacts with the same continuous display, overflows from the edge, and reacts differently based on the orientation of the device. It looks and sounds exotic, but a damaged display can incur additional charges.

When folded, it looks like a large screen cell phone with a waterfall on one side. When unfolded, it becomes a large screen tablet.

The patent file shows that the phone can have a ridge as large as the Huawei Mate XS. Not only is it easy to hold on one side, it essentially houses a camera module and other sensors. The image shown here shows multiple camera modules that act as a rear camera when the device is folded and act as a powerful selfie camera solution in tablet mode.

This serves two purposes and helps to pack the best possible camera sensor. Therefore, the phone does not require notches or punched holes to house the display. However, the downside is that you may need to deploy your smartphone to tablet mode every time you need to take a selfie.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital) I went there

This isn’t the first time Xiaomi has worked on a phone with a complex wraparound display. The first foldable device manufactured by the company-MiMixAlpha It was a foldable foldable design. The phone wasn’t open to the public, and even the media wasn’t allowed to “touch and feel” the phone, but the video released by the company seemed to work efficiently.

The Mi Mix Alpha is designed to fold outwards, but this new patent seems to be an extension of the same design thinking, but with a foldable mechanism and folds inward, which is believed to better protect the display itself. It has a possible display.

That said, it’s a patent, so as always, you need to keep your expectations low and your fingers crossed so that the phone can see the day of light.

