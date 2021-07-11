SpaceX’s new support drone “A Shortfall Of Gravitas” is a fully autonomous lunch pad





Elon Musk unveils SpaceX’s new launch support drone “Lack of Gravity” (ASOG). All SpaceX lunchpads are autonomous, but other droneships require a tugboat to tow to the landing area. Fully autonomous drones have been discovered many times since they were announced in 2018.

The Gravitas shortage was scheduled to begin in 2019. Finally, by 2020, Elon Musk mentioned SpaceX’s plans to build a droneship. Then, by January 2021, a fully autonomous launch pad was first discovered at the Bollinger Forchon site. Recently, Elon Musk tweeted a video showing how a drone ship enters the body of water.

In addition, the new droneship is a conversion of the Marmac 302 to ASOG. SpaceX already holds a record of reissuing rockets many times. The SpaceX orbit class is capable of propulsive descent. Due to the current maritime testing, the shortage of Gravitas will be operational. It has just been confirmed, according to Tim Dodd, known as Everyday Astronaut, a YouTuber in rocket science. The upgrade here makes the beast completely autonomous and eliminates the need for tugboats. The old one was towed to landing coordinates and then station-keeped … it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore! ,

So far, the Falcon 9 has 89 orbit-class landings and the booster has been reused 68 times. That’s why SpaceX can offer cheaper space rides than competing space companies. Elon Musk recently announced that it has raised its reusability goal for Flacon 9. Because they plan to fire the Falcon 9 booster 20-30 times without the need for refurbishment. The new autonomous drone will support the launch in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Future Falcon Heavyside Booster B1065 recovery landings are expected to take place on this new droneship. The booster was previously used in the USSF-44 mission.

Other droneships

All SpaceX Droneships are named after the spacecraft in the “Culture” novel by author Iain M. Banks. Other droneships, of course, include I still love you (OCISLY) and Just Read The Instructions’ (JRTI). In the novel, Starship is built with artificial intelligence that allows you to choose its own name.

At the time of the center core landing failure when Falcon 9 first landed on “Of course I still love you”. Musk said: The fix is ​​very obvious. By 300 km, the rocket’s core core missed the droneship.

