How to Download Windows 11 to PC: Follow these steps





Windows 11 is coming to provide the best experience Microsoft designed this year. The new operating system is promised to begin rolling out as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users later this year. But if you can’t wait and are looking for a way to download Windows 11 right away, there is an easy way to download an Insider Preview build of the latest operating system to today’s system. This will allow you to experience it before Windows 11 is released.

Microsoft does not provide an exact timeline as to when to get Windows 11 as an upgrade for Windows 10 machines. Nonetheless, the Redmond, Washington-based company plans to roll it out by October at the earliest. This means that a new version of Windows will be available on your machine later this year or sometime next year, depending on the rollout process.

However, Microsoft offers a Windows 11 Insider Preview that allows you to test the latest Windows operating systems prior to their official release. Here’s how you do it.

How to download Windows 11 to your PC

Before starting the steps on how to download Windows 11 Insider Preview to your PC, please note that the Insider Preview build is specially designed for testing purposes and is not intended to be installed on your primary PC. Also, due to some bugs and errors, some of the features Microsoft introduced last month are not part of the Insider build. Still want to get started? Follow the steps below.

[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Insider Program]Go to and sign up for the Windows Insider Program. next,[登録]When[サインアップ]Press.If you’re already a member of the Windows Insider community, sign in to your account[フライトの開始]You can click.

Check the privacy statement and terms of use displayed on the screen,[送信]Click.

Select DevChannel from the Insider settings to download and install the current Windows 11 build for Windows Insider Preview,[確認]Click the button.

The machine asks you to read Microsoft Insider’s privacy statement and contract. After checking the statement and conditions,[確認]Click.

next,[今すぐ再起動]Press to reboot the machine and get the Insider Preview build.

After rebooting, make sure you are connected to an active internet connection. next,[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]Go to[更新の確認]Click the button.

The PC will start downloading the latest build from the Microsoft server.

In particular, Windows 11 has certain minimum hardware requirements that must be met in order to download InsiderPreview builds. You can find these requirements on the Microsoft website.

Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology in New Delhi's Gadget 360. Jagmeet is a senior reporter at Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development.

