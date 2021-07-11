WhatsApp Tip: How to Transfer Chat Backup from iPhone to Android





WhatsApp users often face a number of issues while switching phones, especially when switching operating systems. Social media platforms are reported to be working on solutions that facilitate the process, but until then, there are workarounds that users must take. WhatsApp now allows users to retain account information such as profile pictures, names, summaries, individual chats, group chats and settings when switching from iPhone to another operating system such as Android. However, you cannot move the chat history. However, chat history is very important to most users, especially those who use it for business conversations.

When switching from iPhone to Android, WhatsApp users can back up and transfer chats using the methods described below.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone to Android

When switching from iPhone to Android, there is no native option to transfer chat history within the app. This is primarily because WhatsApp for iOS stores backups to iCloud for iPhone users, while WhatsApp for Android stores backups to Google Drive. However, users can export their entire chat history by email and then restore it to their new device. It’s a tedious process because each chat has to be exported individually. However, it does guarantee that the chat will be restored. It’s a good idea to select important chats, export those chats, and leave the less important chats in place. To move WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Android:

Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone and swipe left on the chat you want to export.

In the menu that appears[その他]Tap.[チャットのエクスポート]Select an option.

[共有]From the menu[メール]Select an option. The mailbox is displayed with the chat file already attached.

Enter an email address that you can access on your Android phone.[送信]Tap.

Access your Android smartphone and open your email. Download the chat file attached to the email. This process should be done for each chat that needs to be transferred from iPhone to Android. In most cases, you will receive multiple emails, depending on the number of chats you export.

If you already have WhatsApp installed on your Android phone, remove it and reinstall it again. When you have finished the setup process and are given the option to restore[復元]Select an option to complete the setup.[次へ]Click.

All exported chats will be displayed on your Android phone.

