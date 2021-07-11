How to turn off WhatsApp notifications altogether without removing the app





WhatsApp is probably the go-to app for instant messaging, but you may want to take a break as the app’s text messages can be overwhelming. However, it’s not easy to hesitate to pick up the phone when the familiar WhatsApp notification tone sounds. The easiest way to be careful is to turn off your internet connection and mute WhatsApp notifications so that nothing gets your attention. However, you run the risk of missing updates from other important apps such as Gmail. This article will show you how to turn off WhatsApp notifications altogether without uninstalling the app.

There are certain third-party applications that allow you to restrict Internet access to some apps, such as WhatsApp, on your phone so that there are no distracting notifications from that particular app. For example, Google Digital Wellbeing allows users to control notifications from apps and limit their use of social media apps. However, some users do not consider it an absolute definite idea to prevent the use of those apps. Some third-party applications also pose a security risk and can compromise your data.

Alternatively, you can mute WhatsApp by tweaking your phone settings.

How to turn off WhatsApp notifications altogether

Turn off all kinds of notifications on WhatsApp

The first step is to disable WhatsApp notification alerts.To do this, open WhatsApp> Settings> Notifications> and in the message notification tone menu[なし]Must be selected. In addition, turn off the vibration and[ライト]Optional[なし]Select,[優先度の高い通知を使用する]Must be turned off. You can do the same for the group settings just below the message section.

Disable notifications from common Android settings

The Android system also sends app notifications.Therefore, to completely block from WhatsApp, on your Android device[設定]>[アプリと通知]>[アプリ]>[WhatsApp]>[通知]>[すべてのWhatsApp通知]You need to turn off notifications.

Revoke permissions and disable mobile data usage in the background

The third step is to make the app even more dysfunctional.[設定]>[アプリと通知]>[アプリ]>[WhatsApp]Choose.[権限]Revokes all permissions that allow WhatsApp to access your smartphone’s camera, microphone, and files.[モバイルデータ]Tap to disable the use of mobile data in the background.

Forced stop’WhatsApp

After revoking all permissions and disabling the use of mobile data in the background, go to the previous screen and “force stop” the app. If you do this, the app will stop working and you will not be able to receive notifications. However, if you need to see the message in your app, just open WhatsApp on your device.

This way you can avoid overwhelming text messages on WhatsApp without removing the app or turning off your internet connection. In addition, you remain virtually invisible to your contacts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/how-to/features/whatsapp-notifications-turn-off-how-to-steps-guide-digital-wellbeing-2482790 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

