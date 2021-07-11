About the mission of making Indian NGOs tech-savvy





Three female non-technical engineers are building a technology platform for the non-profit sector. It sounds like a dream headline to anyone writing about technology and its impact on Indian society. Not only are female founders rare in India’s tech startup ecosystem, but even fewer female founders develop technology products without a technology background. However, with the launch of OTTER (Online Tech Training Engagement Resource), a technology platform for the non-profit sector, the Tech4Good community and its founders Rinju Rajan, Anusha Meher Bhargava and Akhila Somanath will check all checkboxes. ..

The three co-founders have a background in working in the development department. The three met when they were part of the Amnesty International India Team. Rajan was a Star Fundraiser, while Bargaba and Somanas were involved in training and development. Technical knowledge gaps, sometimes very basic knowledge gaps, such as the ability to manage digital records among many of the more than 3 million NGOs while working at Amnesty International and in collaboration with nonprofits in India. I first noticed. In India. They also understood how this prevented the efforts of these organizations from expanding and having a greater impact.

In 2018, three founders, all of whom had left Amnesty International by then, gathered to brainstorm what they could do to address this gap. Their first case study was by Jagrutha Mahila Sangathane (JMS), a community-based organization run by Dalit women working at the crossroads of caste and gender, a women’s organization based in Raichur, Karnataka.

Working with them, we realized that we couldn’t just rush to give them a solution. So we just see and absorb what they are doing, from making terracotta jewelery as part of their self-help group to making posters for ground campaigns for women and Dalit rights. Spent time on. Trust had to be built first, says Rajan.

They found that the organization had manually recorded all the data via paper forms or registers. This was an active impediment to growth. The data was scattered, disorganized, and mostly uncollected. This included donor data, membership data, beneficiary data, and information about past events and campaigns. A few years ago, they lost a lot of paperwork when their offices were flooded.

What started with shifting the direction of transferring data to Excel sheets turned into a full-fledged digital data collection exercise, says Rajan.

The Tech4Good community will work with Google Earth Outreach to train JMS staff with tools such as the Open DataKit, a free open source toolkit for collecting, managing, and storing data in resource-constrained environments. Provided to Google employees. This allows you to collect and send data offline whenever you have an internet connection.

The Open Data Kit is just one example of a technical tool, many of which are available for free, but is used by unaware NGOs that can be integrated into the community activities of many of these organizations. For example, Tech4Good also helped organizations set up management information systems (MIS) in Salesforce, use open source maps to geographically plot data points, and create digital payment channels to help raise funds. It was. This is due to collaboration and payment with fintech companies. A gateway like Razorpay.

The Google-Tech4Good Summit (2019) was a revelation for us. We learned about tools that are useful in our day-to-day work, connected with the companies that create them, and showed them how to learn better and customize them to meet their needs, “said founder Anirudh Dutt. I will. Lets Be The Change (LBTC) is a Bangalore-based organization working in the field of solid waste management.

During the pandemic, Tech4Good used Google My Maps to assist with map data for the organization, helping to visualize the spread of volunteers and resources. In fact, the city’s municipality, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), took an idea from LBTC and used My Maps to map the city’s covid-19 care center during the second wave of the pandemic. ..

Tech4Good, which has helped more than 600 NGOs to date, received a grant from Facebook earlier this year through its CSR initiative Facebook Pragati, as well as from the Omidyar Network and the Edel Give Foundation. We now want to reach more people through OTTER, which connects Indian nonprofits with mentors and tool makers to amplify their social impact.

Nonprofits across India are helping to understand technology access gaps and resolve these issues from companies such as Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, GiveIndia, and Razorpay, which are collaborating with Tech4Good. Can be used to receive and access mentorship.

As soon as a nonprofit signs up for OTTER, the organization’s chief insight officer, Bhargava, will have access to diagnostic tools to identify the technical gaps it faces and tools to fill those gaps. Mr. says. Rajan adds that if NGOs are run efficiently, their work will help more beneficiaries, so the impact will be gradual.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/smart-living/innovation/on-a-mission-to-make-india-s-ngos-techsavvy-111625844997386.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos