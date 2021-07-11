Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: All Expected Differences





Samsung is about to shake the world of clamshell mobile phones. The company plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August, offering new versions of the two best foldable phones currently available.

Both may be foldable phones manufactured by the same phone manufacturer, but the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip take different approaches when it comes to foldable devices. And the latest version is to make these differences even more pronounced.

A comparison of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will help you make all the expected changes that are rumored to come to Samsung’s latest collapsible and decide which one is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rumored Specs Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 Starting Price $ 1,599 $ 1,249 Screen Size (Internal) 7.5-7.7 inch (120Hz) 6.7 inch Screen Size (External) 5.4-6.2 inch (120Hz) 3inch CPU Snapdragon 888Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera Triple Camera Array (Main 12MP, Ultra Wide 12MP, Telephoto 12MP) Double Camera Array (Main Lens and Ultra Wide Lens) Front Camera 10MP Cover Display, 16MP Interior Display (Bottom of Screen) Interior Display 1 front camera Battery size 4,380 mAh 3,300 mAh S pen supportYesNo Price for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Again, the Galaxy Z Flip is considered the cheapest of Samsung’s two foldable phones. In this case, “cheap” is a relative term. The current 5G model of the Galaxy Z Flip is available for $ 1,199. This is $ 600 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. These prices reflect the price cuts since Samsung introduced both foldables in 2020.

Rumor has it that price cuts will continue in Samsung’s latest foldable round. Specifically, it is rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be reduced by 20% and the price will drop to $ 1,599. This is still more than any other Samsung phone offered, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone costs less than $ 1,249 and is projected to be even cheaper.

Samsung was able to lower the price of the flip by announcing a light version of the phone, called the “more affordable mass market model” by The Korea Herald. This could reduce Samsung’s foldable price to less than $ 1,100.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 Design and Display

The biggest difference between the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip is how the two phones get closer to the foldable display, and that number continues in the comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The folds open like a book, showing a tablet-sized interior display. In contrast, Flip is reminiscent of a generation-old foldable cell phone, with a compact design when closed and an elongated screen with an open top.

As before, expect the new Fold and Flip to support features that take advantage of different designs. Fold provides a continuation mode when the app you’re using on an external display is waiting for you when you open the phone. Flip may continue to provide Flex mode, where half of the internal display turns into a control panel when the phone is partially opened and the rest acts as a display area.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rendering (Image Credit: Ben Geskin)

Especially with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, some changes may be made to the display size. There are rumors that Samsung could shrink the exterior cover display, but the most reliable report I’ve ever seen suggests that the outside screen of the phone will be 6.23 inches. The range of the internal display is 7 to 7.7 inches. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has the potential to maintain a 6.7-inch display when fully open, but the size of the external display may grow from Samsung’s 1.1-inch strip that was included in the original Flip. there is.

Samsung may also consider increasing the durability of mobile phones and adding some water resistance. Especially with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the layer of ultra-thin glass used in the internal foldable display can be somewhat thicker. This not only improves the durability of the phone, but also improves the operation with the S pen. We have also heard about IP ratings that may be added for water resistance and dust resistance.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rendering (Image Credit: Jermain Smit / LetsGoDigital)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in beige, gray, dark green, and light violet shades, and is rumored to be pink, black, and dark blue. Samsung can also mimic the design of Google’s Pixel smartphone with a two-tone approach that stores the rear camera array in different colors.

The only colors I’ve heard on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are black and green, but other options may be available when the phone debuts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 Camera

If you like many cameras, choose Galaxy Z Fold 3. Next to the triple array camera behind the crease is a standard main, ultra-wide, telephoto lens based on leaked specs. In addition to the outside of the phone, the camera on the internal display.

There’s something important in the latter shooter where Samsung phones are expected to be under-display cameras when they first install such a thing. Under-display cameras are almost always transparent and are only visible when you need to take a picture. (This works like a fingerprint sensor in the display that appears when the phone needs to be unlocked, but otherwise remains hidden.) As a result, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s main A display that gives you a more immersive viewing experience with no punch holes that impede the flow of.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rendering (Image Credit: @ OnLeaks / Digit.in)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will offer a relatively discreet dual rear camera on the outside and an internal self-camera that you can use when you open the phone. Some rumors suggest that the interior camera will also be an underdisplay shooter that matches the features of the rumors on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but somehow get a clearer report before accepting the rumors as the gospel. is needed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 Performance and 5G

There is a pretty good idea as to which chipset powers the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The leaked spec shows Samsung using the Snapdragon 888 with a new foldable. It’s the same processor found in the Galaxy S21 family, without the fast AI engine provided by the new Snapdragon 888 Plus system-on-chip, but the finest silicon that powers the fastest Android. is. The phone we tested.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

I think the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also change to Snapdragon 888. This seems to be the most popular expectation, especially if Samsung chose a price of $ 1,249 for a foldable foldable cell phone. However, if Samsung is serious about lowering the price of the Galaxy Z Flip, it could switch to another Qualcomm 8 series chipset, such as the Snapdragon 870 5G released earlier this year.

Regardless of Qualcomm’s silicon used by Samsung, both new foldable phones support 5G. This is a new development of the Galaxy Z Flip, which first appeared as an LTE phone before Samsung subsequently released the 5G version.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may allow you to use a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Flip, but it’s not surprising that there are far more displays that keep the Fold turned on. However, Samsung may have made some changes from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which seems to be a step back on the surface.

These leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs suggest that the new foldable battery will feature a 4,380mAh battery split into two cells. This is smaller than the 4,500mAh battery used by the Galaxy Z Fold 2. One explanation is that Samsung has made a few redesigns of the S Pen and needed to make the Z Fold 3’s battery smaller.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rendering (Image Credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

For the Galaxy Z Flip 3, regulatory leaks suggest that the new phone will hold the old model’s 3,300mAh powerpack. I don’t know the charging speed of the Z Flip 3, but all the signs indicate a Galaxy Z Fold 3 that supports 25W charging, so you can expect similar behavior on foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 software and special features

Given both Samsung foldable August release dates, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will ship with Android 11 pre-installed. Expect an upgrade to Android 12 around the end of the year when Samsung releases a new version of the One UI interface based on the latest version of Google’s software.

Samsung has recently become more generous with software updates, supporting 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. Expect the new foldable phone to get the same support.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen (Image credit: Evan Blass)

If your phone is different, there is support for Samsung’s S Pen. Galaxy Z Fold3 is almost certainly supported, but Galaxy Z Flip 3 may not be supported. This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the second Samsung phone outside the Galaxy Note lineup that supports Samsung’s powerful stylus. If you’re a fan of Samsung’s foldable phones, be aware that one rumor hangs the possibility that the Z Flip 3 also supports the S Pen. In addition, the S Pen seems to be suitable for devices that can be folded into a tablet-sized handheld.

It’s still unclear if the S-Pen will be an optional accessory for the Galaxy Z Fold, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or if Samsung will include it in its new collapsible form. In the latter case, Samsung needs to find a way to incorporate the S Pen into the Z Fold 3 design. This may explain why this phone is rumored to have a smaller battery than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 Outlook

Things can change as we review the final specifications of these two clamshell phones and become able to handle both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 ourselves. But even at this stage, comparing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 reveals a lot about which model can provide the best service.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 sounds like a phone for productivity-conscious users. With the addition of a large screen and S-pen support, you can take that point home. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to be suitable for those who need a compact design that deploys on traditional phones. Samsung doesn’t prioritize style over substance in the latest flips, but the rumored tweaks to the look of the phone make this model for those who want to make an impression on the phone. It certainly suggests.

When Samsung sets the date for the summer Unpacked event, you’ll see the details for each phone. This will allow you to see both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 officially for the first time.

Best Samsung Galaxy Bad Drive Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

30GB of data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

30GB of data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

1GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

1GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/uk/news/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-3-vs-galaxy-z-flip-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos