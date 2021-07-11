Mass Effect 4 Needs to Make Up for Andromeda’s New Alien Shortage





Mass Effect 4 puts a lot of pressure on your shoulders, but you need to make up for it. That is, Andromeda has no new aliens.

Mass Effect: The recent success of Legendary Edition has drew a lot of attention to BioWare’s upcoming Mass Effect 4. The game has been confirmed to be under development with a simple announcer, but there is little about Mass Effect 4 that players know about. The Mass Effect series is one of the most beloved series in the gaming industry, so there are many excited fans eagerly awaiting news about the latest entries. Teaser seems to indicate that the return of Commander Shepard, the main character in the series, will be seen in some way, and fans want to know what the game will look like.

However, with the success of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, many fans have returned to the latest entry in the series, Mass Effect: Andromeda. MassEffect: Andromeda has taken the series to a whole new galaxy with a cast of new characters. However, due to the buggy state released and the story that many players did not think it would match the original trilogy, we received a mixed reception from critics and players. Another missing aspect is the inadequate development of the game’s all-new space.

Mass Effect: Andromeda’s New Alien Lack

When I imagined that players had a whole new galaxy to explore and interact with, their minds naturally thought there would be a new alien race and cultural herd to meet and explore. The Mass Effect: Andromeda seemed to include a whole new race that players would encounter during their journey, as the Mass Effect series has always been loved by the various detailed alien races coming from across the Milky Way. But in the end it wasn’t. Due to budget and time constraints, developers reduced 10 new alien races from Mass Effect: Andromeda while new races were planned.

This gave birth to a race of Mass Effect aliens. Andromeda is almost the same as that of the basic trilogy. Although a few new breeds have been introduced, most of the time players have spent in the game has been spent on familiar races from the original trilogy. A shortage of new aliens has retained Mass Effect: Andromeda is back from feeling like a truly new chapter in the Mass Effect story. Many players say it’s just a rehash of the game they’ve already experienced, with a new Mass Effect combat system, rather than exploring a whole new universe with unknown elements hidden in every corner. felt.

Why Mass Effect 4 adds new aliens

With the upcoming release of Mass Effect 4, many fans are beginning to expect Mass Effect: Andromedadid to succeed where it didn’t. The next installment is arguably in a very difficult position whenever it finally goes on sale. There’s already a lot of hype around Mass Effect 4, and fans of the series will look for the latest entries in the series to set the tone for the future of the series. MassEffect: Andromeda wasn’t as successful as the original trilogy. As ME4 appears to have returned to the Milky Way, the game has many questions to answer following the conclusions of the trilogy.

However, Mass Effect 4 also needs to make the Milky Way feel new again. Of course, after the trilogy is over, the survivors and their culture will definitely be very different than before, but returning to a familiar place with familiar races and characters is not enough to satisfy the fans. There is a possibility. It’s great to see some repeaters in Mass Effect 4, but it’s both Mass Effect 4 and the whole series to showcase new races where players can learn about their favorite races and see them interact. This is a great opportunity to breathe fresh air into your home.

What the new Mass Effect 4 aliens look like

Of course, one obvious way to find new alien inspiration is to look at previous ideas cut out of the series. Mass Effect: Andromeda has 10 alien races that Mass Effect 4 can bring out, but Mass Effect 2 also has ideas that have been cut before it’s available for release. Ideas such as new types of salarians can allow new aliens to relax in the world of Mass Effect, while at the same time providing developers and writers with new concepts and tools for exploring the entire game. However, this may not be enough. This is because, just as many have felt about Mass Effect: Andromeda, it looks like it’s simply rehashing what the player already knows.

For this reason, Mass Effect 4 also includes brand new alien races that are different from what players have seen in previous series, ensuring that players have access to them early in the game as important companions. is needed. Mass Effect’s most striking characters have a comprehensive impact on the story while at the same time stand out from each other, and Mass Effect 4’s new race must take advantage of both of these approaches. Having new race buddies influenced by the Mass Effect trilogy Mordin helps them feel more intertwined with the universe, and having buddies like Legion remembers them. It highlights new races as much as guaranteeing that they are.

Whether BioWare introduces a new alien race to Mass Effect 4, the game has to overcome huge hurdles at release. In addition to having to build the end of the story of the original trilogy, Mass Effect 4 has many loose ends to connect with Mass Effect: Andromedaas. Otherwise, the game will stick out further from the series. To do.

Mass Effect 4 is currently under development.

