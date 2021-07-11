July 5 Google data shows Suffolk movement





Data from Google, which tracks people’s movements, shows that Suffolk is taking a step towards a normal life as the coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

The latest figures for July 5 compare the time spent in various locations with the baseline period of January 3, 2020 and February 6, 2020, just before the pandemic occurred.

This shows that Suffolk people visit parks and shops and work more than the national average.

Travel to the park showed the largest rise, up 78% at pre-Covid levels.

The number of people at home (formerly over 20% during a pandemic) is now 7%, less than the national average of 9%.

However, although the number of people using public transport has declined since a few months ago, it is still above the national average.

The May 11 number was only 23% below the pre-Covid baseline. On July 5, the number of people using public transport fell 36% below baseline.

The government plans to lift most of the coronavirus restrictions on July 19, people are no longer encouraged to work from home, and venues such as nightclubs are allowed to reopen.

It is expected that this will further increase the movement of people.

