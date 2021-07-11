Grow AI technology from Silicon Valley Tech Giants





NASA is using Silicon Valley giant AI technology to strengthen the aviation industry

NASA has begun developing AI technology from several leading Silicon Valley tech companies, including Google, IBM, and Intel, to further enhance space science. NASA is focused on using artificial intelligence to level up its readiness for further research and study of life in outer space in the near future. By leveraging artificial intelligence, we can provide amazing and unknown data for accurately predicting the behavior of the universe. NASA will have access to several smart features such as image recognition through future telescopes and observatories. Silicon Valley tech giants are known worldwide for their constant innovation in artificial intelligence to efficiently and effectively enhance traditional work systems. Therefore, NASA has partnered with these reputable companies to apply advanced machine learning algorithms to solve complex universal problems.

NASA owns a Frontier Development Lab, combining science and computer engineering students with professional innovators from pioneering technology companies to innovate new, cutting-edge AI technologies. Google, Intel, and IBM are contributing multiple combinations of hardware, technical resources, funding, and machine learning algorithms to detect asteroids, planets, and other anomalous activity in the universe. An FDL team is already developing AI technology to study the atmosphere of exoplanets.

Google helped Google Cloud’s neural networks solve complex problems in a short amount of time. Another team has built AI technology to generate a 3D model of the asteroid with accurate shape, size, and other details. This helped NASA detect the behavior of asteroids heading for Earth. Google has completed eight projects by leveraging artificial intelligence for NASA’s productivity.

IBM, SETI, and Lockheed Martin helped NASA develop AI technology to fill in the missing data from broken sensors. This sensor has stopped providing critical real-time data on EUV emission levels. Therefore, IBM computer programs can analyze data from other SDO instruments to efficiently detect EUV emission levels.

NASA has also worked with Microsoft to develop software called OnSight that allows scientists to work on Mars with virtual models. It uses real rover data to build a virtual environment on Mars for further investigation.

Safari provides training on secure coding and coding standards for NASA space and ground system developers to navigate books and video courses on implementing AI technology when developing secure software systems in the Safari library. Did.

NASA chose SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Lockheed Martin to enhance the operation of the spacecraft at very high temperatures and land the spacecraft perpendicular to the moon. Blue Origin is committed to creating a navigation system with AI technology for safe and accurate landing in specific areas. SpaceX focuses on AI technology to safely move rocket propellants from vehicle to vehicle in orbit.

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence have enabled data science to understand the universe with satellite data and advanced computer simulations. These machine learning algorithms accompany astronauts to complete space missions in a limited amount of time. By implementing artificial intelligence in NASA’s traditional systems, you can easily explore and observe vast numbers of spaces. Artificial intelligence and robotics can build a large number of robots together, making it easier for NASA to explore outer space by avoiding space debris without human intervention.

