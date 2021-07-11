Gmail is a Google app that uses the Android 12s animation splash screen next to Chrome.





You’ve probably heard of Google’s announcement in April about a new feature called the Splash Screen API that came with Android 12 DP3. And all Android users reading about this should be familiar with this feature, but for those who don’t have a clue about this feature, insight into what the new Android 12 splash screen feature is. Offers.

The splash screen is most often the first screen that pops up the first time you open the app. This is a constant screen that appears for a specific amount of time and is usually only displayed when the app is launched. It consists of an app referral motion at startup, and the basic usage of the splash screen is to display basic referral information such as company logos and content just before the app is fully loaded. .. And just add that little information and loading this app won’t take long if you think so. The maximum time it takes to load an app is only a moment, but the loading speed of an app depends entirely on the strength and speed of your network and internet connections.

All apps that open on Android 12 offer this whimsical experience. This is a very creative method as it requires new updates. Otherwise, all software updates will be monotonous and very boring for Android users. That’s why Android 12 developers thought they needed to make their startup a more consistent and enjoyable experience, but this whimsical experience is only for Gmail, one of the most used Google apps. It was missing, but the drive already had this update. As it came out on Android 12.

Now, in the latest news, Gmail supports this update, and soon all Android users will be able to see the splash screen features available in Gmail. According to the report, as soon as you open the app, by the time the default inbox is loaded, you’ll see an M on your screen and it’s fully populated in the center. You can see all your emails in your inbox. This new update is still available via the Play Store, but don’t worry about it appearing soon on your Android smartphone.

In conclusion, I would like to explain a little more about this whimsical experience. To be honest, I think the way the app loads is pretty pretty. If you tap any app at the start, it will expand from the location on the home screen to occupy the four corners of the screen. Since you haven’t launched the app completely yet, when you first open a cold start app, you’ll see an icon and a different creative splash screen for each app you open. start. Also, once the app is launched and the user leaves the app, there is no extra delay when returning to the app that was just opened. This is a hot start. We hope you find this information about Android 12 developer creativity useful to you.

