Some Google Pixel smartphones stuck on SD Netflix, Widevine L3





Netflix and many other video streaming apps use Google-owned Widevine DRM to prevent content from being easily pirated on Android.Due to issues with Widevine L3 in the last few months, some Google Pixel smartphones may not be able to stream Netflix in HD quality

Update 7/10: This Widevine L3 issue remains after the July update earlier this week. Google’s Product Expert from the Pixel Community reiterated yesterday that “the team is aware of this and is working on it.”

Update 5/3: The issue of certain Pixel owners getting stuck in Widevine L3 remains after the May security patch. Google did not list feature updates this month. Today’s Reddit thread reiterates that affected people still have this issue after the latest update.

Original 4/6: Widevine L1 is required to watch Netflix in high resolution on Android. Even if Netflix only recognizes L3, streaming is possible, but only in standard definition. To check[アプリの設定]>[再生仕様]Please visit.

A small number of Pixel 5 (and earlier) users since at least the February security patch was applied to Widevine L3. This is the same as Netflix lists all Pixel smartphones as supporting HD content in addition to HDR10. As a result, streaming becomes blurry and you can’t get the most out of your subscription.

This issue has received a lot of attention following yesterday’s April security patch. Reddit has two threads in favor and a post on the PixelPhone Help Forum. It’s not clear if the update exacerbated the problem or if the people facing the problem were just aware of it. That said, the vast majority of Pixel owners still have the Widevine L1.

Those who contact Google Support will be asked to submit a bug report. The company seems to be aware of the problem, but if you’re still looking for an example, there’s still no solution. On the other hand, some affected users say that factory resets and factory image flashes don’t help. Hopefully the OTA update will be able to address this Widevine L3 issue on your Pixel device.

Details of Google Pixel:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/07/10/pixel-widevine-l3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos