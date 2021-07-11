Sheikh Mohammed partners with top tech giant to launch a new program for coders





The UAE has launched a major new program to develop talent, expertise and innovation in the field of coding in collaboration with top technology companies such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, said the national program for coders will drive the growth of the domestic digital economy. He said he was aiming.

We aim to accelerate the adoption of digital applications and tools in various economic sectors by facilitating close links and interactions between coders, public and private organizations, and academic societies.

Today, in collaboration with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), LinkedIn, Nvidia, and Facebook, we launched a national program for coders, training and attracting 100,000 coders, five companies. Within 1,000 digital companies have been established. Over the years, startup investment has increased from 1.5 billion Dhs to 4 billion Dhs, “Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

This program is run under the supervision of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office.

Focus on the five main pillars:

* Support for coders, entrepreneurs, start-ups, large companies and academia * Develop a comprehensive platform to facilitate engagement and collaboration between coders and local businesses and universities * To increase the efficiency of local talent Launching a Global Skills Development Initiative Featuring Targeted International Trainers * Attractiveness The Best International Coding Experts in the United Arab Emirates * Policies to work with various government agencies to promote the development of the coding sector Recommendation

The National Program for Coding grants golden visas to 100,000 of the world’s best coders. The statement also states that it will provide entrepreneurs and coders with a variety of financing options, support the implementation of projects and ideas, and establish digital companies to promote the competitiveness of the national economy.

In the next phase, the program will invite coders from around the world to help find innovative solutions to 100 government, economic, technology, health and service challenges and accelerate adoption of the latest technology. We will also hold 10 hackathons.

A global campaign called #UAE_Codes has been launched, highlighting UAE’s efforts to attract the best coding professionals in the world. It also provides services and encourages coders to find jobs in the UAE and set up startups.

The new program represents a new step towards establishing a digital economy. The world is changing rapidly and the fast-growing digital economy will create new types of employment. To be successful in an evolving world, you need to be ready to respond quickly to new trends.

— HH Shake Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 10, 2021

Our young people need to know that there are new tools in the future, they speak different languages ​​and adopt online working methodologies. We want them to be at the center of this future. The National Program for Coders aims to involve the local digital community in the digital transformation of the UAE. In addition, he emphasizes that the UAE plays a leading role in designing the future by accepting talent, entrepreneurs, scholars, start-ups, global companies and future investments globally. ” Stated.

“We aim to attract the best international coders and provide the infrastructure needed to develop innovative ideas that will help the world. Within five years in the digital economy sector of the United Arab Emirates. We aim to establish 1,000 startups in the United Arab Emirates to help domestic coders grow to be the best in the world. Support social and humanitarian projects in the United Arab Emirates. Hire promising talent to develop 10 platforms for.

Sheikh Mohammed has instructed all UAE government agencies to support the development of national and international coding talent. We work with legislative bodies, business incubators, investment firms, universities and research centers to support coding-based initiatives and projects that foster national talent in this area. Further develop the legislative framework.

Program partners include Google, Microsoft, IBM, LinkedIn, Facebook, Huawei, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Nvidia, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Majid Al Futtaim, Dubai World Trade Center, Emirates NBD, Group 42 (G42), Harifa University, Institute of Technology, Sharja University, Mohammed Vinzaid Artificial Intelligence University (MBZUAI), American University of Dubai (AUD), Lwagon and Yarra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfbusiness.com/sheikh-mohammed-launches-new-programme-for-coders-in-partnership-with-top-tech-giants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos