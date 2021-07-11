Dr Disrespect Rants About Call of Duty Warzone Dev Reven Software





In another rant, Dr Disrespect claimed that Raven Software didn’t know how to handle Call of Duty: Warzone.

Dr. Disrespect is not well known for keeping his thoughts on himself. In his latest rant, he called on Raven Software to handle Call of Duty: Warzone and suggested that developers set up meetings to “fix” them.

Streamers are known to be constantly involved in controversy. From banning Twitch to contempt for other streamers and banning competition, he tends to press the wrong button. However, he continues to criticize Call of Duty: Warzone, especially Season 4 and its Verdansk maps.

However, the turning point in Doc was when the game introduced Dead Silence Field Upgrade, which didn’t really work as intended. He called it a “horny ass mechanic” with a “brain death design”. As Dexelt pointed out, things boiled when he again blamed Raven on video a few days ago.

Related: Streamers are confused after Twitch banned the thought-provoking ContentDoc cartoon bird emote. Doc died a little earlier in the game’s solo stream and ranted. “I’m going to tell them everything I need to fix this game,” he shouted, suggesting that Warzone was fundamentally broken and Raven didn’t know what to do with it. “Believe me at the creative level. [Raven Software isn’t] Close to the Champions Club. We are at a completely different level. I modify this game that way. ”

He went on to shout about the Dead Silence Field Upgrade after Raven said, “I didn’t know what they were doing and they gave up.” “Only a few small changes, a simple implementation. Nobody wants dead silence in a fucking game, that would be the first thing I write on that whiteboard. I make them millions. Would, the population of this game will come back. ”

He then received a call on his fake smartphone, apparently from Raven Software. However, Dr. Disrespect declined the opportunity to hold a meeting with the “healthy man” and instead demanded that he set up a meeting with the studio director before hanging up.

Meanwhile, Activision is busy cracking down on the AI-backed fraudulent tools that have plagued Warzone lately.

Next: Everyone loses on Twitch Fart Meta

Five Theories and Rumors About Dr Disrespect Ban

Several theories have been cast online about what happened.

Read next

About the author Vaspaan Dastoor (388 articles published)

Vaspaan Dastoor is The Gamer’s news editor. Previously working at IGN India, I always strive to get people to make time for the LOTR Marathon.He can be found at @DastoorVaspaan giving a hot take to a cold reaction

Other works by Vaspaan Dastoor

Expand to read the full text

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegamer.com/dr-disrespect-says-call-of-duty-warzone-devs-dont-know-what-theyre-doing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos