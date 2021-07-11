What should we do about the connection between AI and humans?





AI in digital marketing has been one of the most important technological developments in decades. However, using digital channels for customer engagement does not mean sacrificing human connectivity through AI, says Moxtra’s customer engagement experts. Find out how AI automates routines while freeing up valuable people’s time to make it easier for employees to serve clients who need a human touch.

This article is part of a series of thought leadership articles on marketing innovation presented and created by Moxtra, a company that helps businesses deliver client experiences in the digital age.

The rise of artificial intelligence has been one of the most important technological developments in decades and is a major driver of what many call the Fourth Industrial Revolution. However, not all consumers are convinced. Skepticism remains widespread, especially for brands that rely too much on chatbots and autoresponders. For businesses, this means that it is more important than ever to humanize technology by complementing rather than replacing human roles with solutions such as AI and chatbots.

Connecting with people is more important than ever, especially given the dramatic growth in remote work and digital business. More than ever, customer engagement is automated to the point where the human touch needed to drive a lasting relationship is lacking in connectivity. But using AI in digital marketing channels doesn’t have to mean sacrificing connections. In fact, that can mean the exact opposite. Digital channels also offer new ways for brands to deliver a high-touch customer experience, especially in the digital age of online business and remote work.

Using digital channels doesn’t have to mean sacrificing connections. In fact, that can mean the exact opposite.AI in Digital Marketing: Promoting Permanent Relationships with Remote Connections

High-touch customer service always requires human interactivity to build trust and provide the level of support that clients expect. This is especially important in areas such as wealth management, real estate and legal affairs. Clients in these sectors expect the brand to be consistent. In short, opening a digital branch is essential to combine the convenience of an easily accessible private digital channel with the human experience of interactive relationships.

If the digital branch is only seen as a high-tech solution, that’s simply not possible. In contrast, high-tech services include AI-powered chatbots and more. They can provide solutions to common problems and answers to everyday questions and are undoubtedly playing an important role in self-service portals. However, clients also need to be aware that a team of humans is available. As a result, effective digital branches also incorporate interactive features such as messaging, document collaboration, meetings, and video conferencing.

The client needs to know that a team of humans is available. As a result, effective digital branches also incorporate interactive features such as messaging, document collaboration, meetings, and video conferencing.

Despite the fact that AI is often seen as a dehumanization of the client-business relationship, AI itself can have the exact opposite effect. For example, the economic case of chatbots is clear. Even large companies don’t have the resources to stay connected to their customers 24 hours a day. In many companies, sales and support teams already manage client engagement all day long. However, many routine operations can be easily repeated. AI in digital marketing automates these routines while freeing up valuable people’s time to make it easier for employees to serve clients who need a human touch.

How to Use AI in Digital Marketing: Providing a Personalized and Interactive Customer Experience

By establishing the optimal blend of AI and human-powered digital connectivity, businesses can deliver personalized and responsive services. The branded OneStop portal gives businesses access to a complete, integrated suite of communication and collaboration tools that employees and clients alike can access from any device connected to the Internet. AI also helps decision makers make informed decisions, thanks to data-driven insights, as all digital interactions are added to the auditable trail of data. In that regard, AI enhances human capabilities by automating day-to-day operations and enabling understanding of interactions with large clients, rather than replacing humans. Armed with these insights, companies can continually improve their offers and better manage their overall lasting relationships.

All digital interactions are added to the auditable trail of data, so AI can help decision makers make informed decisions thanks to data-driven insights.The last word

It is imperative that brands, especially those in the high-touch industry, such as professional services, understand the difference between the roles of AI and human digital experiences in digital and digital marketing. Both can work together to achieve exceptional results on virtually any scale. Marketing technology makes the customer experience more humane by providing people with the tools to strengthen their capabilities, build real relationships, empathize, and focus on doing their best to understand complex situations. Can be a thing. And there’s no better way to do that than using the OneStop Digital Branch, which is readily available to clients.

Moxtra’s just-in-time platform enhances the OneStop app branded for customer engagement and collaboration in today’s digital age. Contact us now and start using the business app.

Mokustra screenplay work

Check out other articles written by Moxotra for this sort of thought leadership article series on marketing innovation: Digital customer experience, marketers play a key role in unifying goals

Adapt your brand to the digital world

How Customer Convenience Builds Brand Loyalty in Today’s Digital Era

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portada-online.com/more-features/ai-in-digital-marketing-ai-vs-human-connections-what-way-to-go/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos