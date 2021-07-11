From Google to McKinsey A story of how employee activism has grown





Representative images | Udit Kulshrestha / Bloomberg

What if an employee decides that the company shouldn’t pursue customers or projects?

Do they have the right to be conscientious objectors?

This letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai was submitted with over 3000 signatures.

Dear Sundal,

We believe Google should not participate in the war business. Therefore, please cancel Project Maven and draft, publish and enforce a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will build war technology.

Google uses wide-area motion image data captured by U.S. government drones to detect vehicles and other objects, track their movements, and provide results to the Pentagon with a customized AI surveillance engine. I’m implementing a Project Maven.

Recently, Google employees have raised internal concerns about Maven. Diane Greene responded by ensuring that the technology does not operate or fly the drone and will not be used to launch weapons. This eliminates a narrow set of direct applications, but the technology is built for the military and, when provided, can be easily used to assist in these tasks.

This plan will do irreparable damage to its ability to compete with the Google brand for talent. Google is already struggling to maintain public trust amid growing concerns about biased and weaponized AI. By signing this agreement, Google will join the ranks of companies such as Palantir, Raytheon and General Dynamics. The argument that other companies like Microsoft and Amazon are also involved does not reduce this risk for Google. Google’s unique history, its motto is don’t be evil, and the direct reach of billions of users’ lives makes it stand out.

The moral responsibility of our technology cannot be outsourced to a third party. Google said values ​​make this clear: all of our users trust us. Don’t risk it. So far. This deal jeopardizes Google’s reputation and directly opposes Google’s core values. Building this technology to assist the US Government in military surveillance and potentially fatal consequences is unacceptable.

Recognizing Google’s moral and ethical responsibilities and threats to Google’s reputation, we ask you to:

Draft, publish and enforce a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will build war technology immediately to cancel this project

Google employees oppose Google’s involvement in Project Maven, a Pentagon project that focuses on aspects of machine learning and deep learning computer vision that autonomously extract objects of interest from video or still images. ..

In addition, nearly 12 employees actually resigned in protest after Google chose to continue working on the project. They don’t want to be the party developing the kill chain for autonomous robot warfare.

Shouldn’t Google management get a hint if some of the best and brightest worlds are away from their jobs? Employee pushback has worked in the past. In 2015, employees and users succeeded in Google challenging the ban on sexually explicit content posted on Blogger.

Question: Do you understand the impact of our work on our brand? To our employees? Do you listen to employee concerns about your brand?

Don’t be evil

The Google brand was famous for its code of conduct. Don’t be evil by employees in 2000. The norms have changed since then, but the last line (at the time of this printing) looks like this:

And remember. .. .. Don’t be evil, and if you see something you don’t think is right, raise your voice!

Objections are not limited to Google. The backlash against the Pentagon contract is widespread throughout the tech industry. 2 The High-Tech Workers Union has issued its own petition to the entire industry.

From our point of view, standing outside of Google and the Alphabet, the decision to pursue this war project seems to violate the promise of the Google brand. Did senior management consider the implications of joining the military-industrial complex?

Employees have the right to question their leadership. What does it do for consumer confidence in the long run? Do Google customers want to help autonomous murders and help the companies that help them?

The reckless pursuit of profits can blind the best leaders. Such decisions can be a costly brand-destroying exercise for tech companies that are driving growth at all costs.

The ideas from the International Commission for Robot Arm Control are as follows:

We are in a critical moment. The Cambridge Analytica scandal shows growing public interest in enabling the tech industry to use so much power. It only spotlights the ever-increasing interests of information technology infrastructure and the inadequacy of current national and international governance frameworks to protect public trust. Nothing is more true than in a system that determines who lives and who dies.

I’ve never heard of AI and the end of the war. There are too many benefits for the military-industrial complex.

Unfortunately, the officer in charge may be too close to the action to think and act rationally. Executives may not have been able to think strategically, but Google employees didn’t.

Question: Do our leaders listen to employees who endanger their work to get up?

When talent rebels

Consulting giant McKinsey has seen employee opposition to the decision to work with the Trump administration on detention savings opportunities at Immigration and Customs Department ICE.

ProPublicas Ian MacDougall explains that the money-saving recommendations that the consultant came up with made some career ICE staff uncomfortable. MacDougall writes:

According to interviews with people involved in both the ICE and McKinsey projects and a 1,500-page document obtained from authorities after ProPublica filed a proceeding, they supervised food, medical and detainees for migrants. Proposed to reduce spending on. Based on the Information Disclosure Law.

The McKinseys team also sought ways to accelerate the deportation process, raising concerns among some ICE staff that there was a risk of short-circuiting due process protection for immigrants fighting immigration from the United States. .. The three consultants involved in the project appear to be focused solely on reducing costs and speeding up deportation, with little admission that these policies have affected thousands of people. I was able to measure success.

Working with authoritarian regimes to pursue profits is not the best way to win the hearts of employees. McKinsey’s reputation risk is considerable.

Question: Do you endanger your reputation by working with a particular customer?

Guidelines for employee activism

According to a survey commissioned by global communications and marketing solutions company Weber Shandwick in partnership with KRC Research and United Minds, 71% of employees feel they can make a difference in society, and 62% have a greater impact than business leaders. I think we can give. .. Millennials are much more likely to feel empowered than older generations.

In this survey, most U.S. employees believe it is correct to speak about their employer, regardless of whether they support or disagree with the employer (84%). I also found out that there is. The belief that employees have the right to speak to assist their employers is consistent across generations. Millennials are the only generation who think it’s right to speak to their employers in the same way that employees support them (82% vs. 85%, respectively).

The report provides seven guidelines for navigating a new wave of employee activism.

1. Accept employee activism as a positive force to drive your reputation and your business. Make sure you know the purpose and culture of the company from the time of the applicant’s interview and onboarding throughout the employee’s tenure.

3. Keep in mind that it is in the minds of employees. Foster a culture of openness and transparency.

5. Establish a response protocol.

6. Clearly express and convey the company’s values.

7. Make company values ​​part of the solution.

Question: Have you established policies and guidelines for involving employees in activities for the public good?

While writing this book, I met several employees who left Facebook because they were ashamed of the story of Cambridge Analytica.

What is their point of view? I don’t want to work for an incredible company.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been named the most dangerous person in the world by Professor Scott Galloway of NYU Stern School of Business. We need to ask how we got to this point. Does anyone care about the store? Do you have an adult director?

This excerpt from the purpose-to-action branding by Christian Sarkar and Philip Kotler was published with the permission of Penguin Random House India.

