Behind the quest for a perfect tap





The tap market is one of the wildest corners of the weed world. From high-tech devices to crystalline extracts, innovation is at a desperate pace, creating future products and new forms of concentrates at warp speed. It’s hard to believe that in 2018 we’re still tapping wax with a blowtorch in the race for a perfect tap.

This rapid development may seem overkill for the most niche corners of an already niche market, but something is working. Concentrate is currently the fastest growing sector in the industry. According to Cannabis Data and Consumer Insights Headset, concentrate sales surged by more than 40% in 2020 to $ 567 million in 2019 and $ 977 million in 2020. However, it has more share of the cannabis market than ever before.

Some of this may be due to the fact that we were literally couch-locked and tried to be as high as possible during all of 2020, but it is also this divided intake method. Due to advances in oil space that have made it more accessible so far.

As a cultural journalist working in cannabis since 2014, and before that as a lifelong stoner, it was wild to see a slap revolution. I remember attending the High Times Party in February 2018. Just a few weeks after Puff Copyk, the first electronic rigs and catalysts for a tapping culture seismic shift were released. At all concentrate brand booths, I was shocked to see Peaks replacing traditional rigs.

The event celebrated a cannabis woman, but at the time, the world of dub was a complete boys’ club, and concentrate intake was reserved only for stoner brains and was sketchy by most others. Was considered a thing.

Dr. Dina, an industry veterinarian renowned for the inspiration for the hit show Weeds, also attended the party. One of the first supporters of the crucial Puffco creation, she prophesied.

Looking at all the smart rigs and handheld vaporizers available today, it’s clear that the industry is exploding. Every day my inbox is full of PR emails about futuristic new devices that may or may not behave exactly like all other devices. Isolated cannabinoids and new forms of solvent-free extraction are all the rage. The industry is competing like never before, driven by a combination of innovation, imitation and hype.

This progress Jaguar Note is fun to watch, but even more fun to experience, whether you want to understand, need, or care about most of what’s on the market, but it’s still decided. not. Which raises the question: is the industry quest for a perfect tap, a solo mission, or are we excited about yet another way for them to get higher?

When dubrig becomes tech

One of the ways I write about cannabis is in the form of device reviews. When deciding on a new tap system, e-rig or vaporizer, the first question I ask myself is what makes it different or better than everything else. If there is no answer, it is essentially creating garbage on earth that no one needs.

As in most industries, true innovation rarely occurs in the device space, resulting in domino effects of various qualities of knockoff. Peak is a perfect example of the invention of a lightning rod that changed the world of concentrates and launched a thousand look-alikes in the process.

Puff Copies revolutionized the world of concentrates when they entered the market. (Source: Gina Coleman / Weedmaps)

Roger Volodarsky, founder of Puffco and creator of The Peak, said Peak’s idea came in 2016 and was born out of wanting a tapping device with no learning curve. I wanted it to look like a beer bottle, so I could walk around the party without sounding an alarm or sticking out.

He went on, it started as a way to get people who were really indifferent to tapping because of stigma, because of strength, or because of the learning curve. It was our way of drawing them in, mainly because these people were our friends and we wanted them to share their experiences.

In 2017, when the peak was envisioned, concentrate sales were declining.I had to persuade [my designer] The reason it’s dying is because something like Peak wasn’t on the market, Voldarski said. There was no easy and classy way to work with concentrates. He paused. Concentrate is currently the fastest growing segment in the field.

Since then, the market has been flooded with tapping devices of all capacities, from super cool to completely lame.

At the cool end, obviously Peak Pro and Puffco’s new HotKnife electric dub tool. The Dab Tech Trio is a very convenient three-in-one electronic dub straw, arc pen, and concentrated vaporizer that fits any bon or rig. I also love G Penrome. It’s basically a giant arc pen / e-cigarette hybrid with bubbling water features that’s perfect for adventure.

Regurgitation by Indux Labs is one of the most innovative systems available that uses electromagnetic waves to completely vaporize compounds at optimal temperatures. And, of course, it’s at the top of tapping couture, laser bon, and floating tapping rigs.

At the completely imperfect end of the spectrum are all the explicit knockoffs of the original design. I don’t think you need to call each of these brands or devices. If you’re considering buying a counterfeit, be aware that there’s a reason it’s cheap. These derivative options are often under-manufactured and constantly broken. In the world of tapping devices, and in general life, you get what you pay for.

Hashish oil, buddy and live resin options are everywhere in the cannabis space. (Source: Gina Coleman / Weedmaps) Evolution of extracts

While the device has gone from analog to the moon and beyond, the extracts are also shining brightly. Growing up as a teenager in SoCal in the late 2000s, the first extract on the California medical market looked like a black goo, stripped of all other cannabinoids and terpenes, and was the most one-dimensional possible. It was a THC distillate that raised you in the way.

Now I enjoy a delicious array of meticulously extracted high quality rosin, resin, diamonds, grinds, butter, butter and more. Extract evolution has been characterized by three major developments, especially in the last few years. There is a transition from solvent extracts to solvent-free concentrates, a preference for living things over cured products, and the rise of isolated cannabinoids.

A light tapping tool using live rosin. (Source: Gina Coleman / Weedmaps)

To dig deeper into what this means, we talked to Khalid Al-Naser, Product Manager at Raw Garden, one of the most popular and top quality extract brands on the market.

I’ve been a member of the California cannabis community for over a decade and have made a lot of progress, Al-Naser said. My first memory was a really low quality hash, or cannabis oil. That was all that was mentioned at the time. There was an explosion of butane honey oil in my apartment and garage, so I had the feeling that this wasn’t a medicine or wasn’t clean.

He went on, many seemed to be moving towards solvent-free alternatives and perhaps what they thought were safer, and then began to pursue quality.

The market has undergone a drastic change from the hype of solvent extracts such as these distillates, or more recently, live resins in which accelerators such as butane are used to separate trichomes from plants. I’ve done it. Solvent-free concentrates like rosin are extracted using only a combination of heat, ice, water and pressure and are highly sought after, which is better between the industry and consumers, and why. There is a lot of debate about.

In the case of rosin, it seems that someone happened to come across this idea that heat and pressure separate the oil from the hash. And they realized that flowers could do that, Arnacell said. You have seen the resurgence of this solvent-free product. I think many of those changes are partly a reflection of the pre-recreation market’s volatile nature.

Live products such as live resins and live rosins are also very popular. These products use flash-frozen raw plants in the extraction process and have a much more robust terpene profile than those made from dried shoots, as much of the cannabis aroma and flavor is lost during the drying process. Create an extract.

At the forefront of innovation in the concentrate sector are products such as THCA diamonds, the pursuit of isolated cannabinoids, and forms of supercritical CO2 extraction that claim to revolutionize solvent-free extraction. The potential for progress in the field of extracts is really just scratching the surface to understand what these compounds do together, let alone what they do alone, especially when it comes to the separation of cannabinoids. Infinite.

A light tapping tool using diamond sauce. These concentrates are coveted among niche weed subcultures. (Source: Gina Coleman / Weedmaps) Tap the future

So let’s get back to all these core questions. Are we consumers as excited about all this wild progress as people benefit from it? Roger Voldarski isn’t convinced, and I’m not convinced either.

I think consumers value one thing, he said. And that’s an experience. When I started using Puffco Plus, I had to learn the lesson really early. Currently, it is sold in large quantities. But when it first came out, people thought they would lose their shit when they saw it as a coilless ceramic concentrated pen. But no one cares.

The obvious flaw in tapping races is that brands are very catching up with each other and making money from the waves, because they catch up with all of this, not just that most consumers don’t care. Forget that you don’t have the bandwidth of a very complex advance.

Casual consumers just want to get higher and feel better. They buy products that most clearly tell them what they are doing. I’ve been reviewing dab devices for years and I own almost all of them. When a friend who is a casual smoker comes in and sees all of this, they laugh with a frowning smile, but few want to learn more. The atmosphere I get from most people isn’t great, it’s the reason.

A product that simplifies complex things, just as Peak has traditionally tapped, always beats products that unnecessarily complicate things in the pursuit of innovation. Innovative advances such as electronic dub rigs, handheld vaporizers, and live rosins have made concentrates more accessible, with more people in the world of dub, along with weed marketing, hype, and a subculture celebrating 7/10. Will continue to be drawn into.

They didn’t get it until we started presenting a way to use it, and made a connection for them that it’s a hash one hitter. Since then, sales have exploded, Volodarsky said. I think innovation is not about new features, but about improving the experience.

Featured images by Gina Coleman / Weedmaps

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weedmaps.com/news/2021/07/behind-the-quest-for-the-perfect-dab/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

