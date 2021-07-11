Messi, arguably the best Google CEO ever to pay tribute to Argentine superstars





Lionel Messi led Argentina for the first time in 28 years to win the first major international title.

Lionel Messi recorded the history of Argentina defeating Brazil 1-0 at the famous Maracana Stadium. At the age of 34, when he led Argentina to win the first international tournament in 28 years, the Redeemer of Christ redeemed himself in the tall city of Rio de Janeiro. Interestingly, it was Maracana Stadium that Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup.

Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni later revealed that Messi had hamstring problems against Colombia and Brazil in the semi-finals and finals, respectively.

Messi has often been criticized for not winning silverware in Argentina and doing his best for FC Barcelona, ​​which has won several crowns.

In fact, the Argentine skipper cut his boots after being disappointed in the Copa America 2016 final, where he missed a penalty in the final against Chile.

Since then, he has made a strong comeback and his solid determination to put Argentina on the line at the Copa America 2021 was evident from his first match against Chile, where he won a sublime free kick.

Messi scored four goals and provided five assists during the seven games. Of the 12 goals Argentina scored in the tournament, Messi scored nine directly. This shows how influential the dimensional star was for La Albisereste.

Argentina’s victory on the international stage has seen who in the world participate in social media and congratulate Lionel Messi for his success in the tournament.

It was Google CEO Sundar Pichai who paved the way. He praised him as the best person in game history.

Messi has given so much joy over the years that it is arguably the best and of course ever. Congratulations Argentina, Brazil who played well. Jogo Bonito. #CopaAmerica

Sundarpichai July 11, 2021

Pichai met Messi in 2017 when he visited FC Barcelona’s training facility during a short break from the Annual Mobile World Congress.

He said at the time that Messi’s two goals against Bayern Munich in the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League were impressive. As one of the goals, Messi twisted Jerome Boaten into one of the iconic goals scored by the Argentine star.

