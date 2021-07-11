Google chooses cost over Pixel 65G design





Google is reported to be choosing cost over design by using a rigid OLED screen on the Pixel 6.

According to Young, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use Samsung panels. Young adds that the Pixel 6 uses a rigid OLED display to save money. The latter uses a glass substrate and is more susceptible to damage than a flexible substrate. Also, if dropped, it is more likely to crack. Still, it’s cheaper, and Google wants to use price cuts to sell phones at lower prices.

DSCC CEO Ross Young states that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will use Samsung displays.

For example, the Pixel 4a had a rigid OLED display, and its cell phone was reasonably priced at $ 349. Young points out that the cost of rigid OLED panels is only one-third that of flexible OLED screens. Saving money is great for manufacturers, but sometimes at the expense of losing a company’s customers. For example, a rigid OLED panel cannot use a thin bezel like a cell phone razor. This has been reported as the reason why Apple does not use them on the iPhone. If this report is legitimate, Google decided on either the cost or the design for the Pixel 6 and chose the design.

There are still many unclear points regarding the display of the new Pixel 6 model. For example, will Google shell out Sammy’s LTPO backplane technology? Using this technology, screens that use fast refresh rates can extend battery life by reducing the number of screen updates per minute. For example, the rumored 120Hz rate on the new Pixel 6 Pro (which is expected to be 90Hz on the Pixel 6) provides buttery-smooth scrolling and enhanced mobile game animation, but drains the battery. Proceed rapidly.

Google is supposed to include a decent size battery (4614mAh for Pixel 6 and 5000mAh for 6 Pro) on new phones, but users will be refreshed when the content on the screen is displayed. Lowering can extend battery life. It’s static and doesn’t benefit from faster refresh rates. For example, text and email are two good examples of content that has a low refresh rate when using LTPO.

Hopefully Google’s homemade chipset is bug-free when released

The rest of the rumored specs include the Pixel 6 Pro’s rear camera array. It is rumored to include a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide snapper. A 12MP punchhole selfie snapper is also included. Of course, the specs of the Pro model are better than the specs of the Pixel 6. But the real question is whether the full package is enough for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to be considered a legitimate challenger to Samsung and Apple’s top. Flagship model.

Both this year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first to feature Google’s homemade chipset instead of using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon components. This will improve the battery life of your Pixel and allow you to perform certain functions better. But here is a warning. This is new to Google, but think of the OG Pixel series, Pixel 2 line, and Pixel 3 models all suffering from virtually a variety of bugs from the date of release.

If you plan to consider the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a view to purchasing either model, it’s a good idea to wait until the mobile phone review, which will be released in October, is widespread.

