New Pixel 6 Leak Unveils Major Google Upgrade





The new Pixel 6 leak shows that it is significantly ahead of Google’s current Pixel 5, including major camera upgrades.

Google’s Pixel 6 range could represent a major upgrade from the current Pixel 5 (pictured).

This news is from Jon Prosser, a serial leaker. He presents a list of what he believes to be the complete final specification of Google’s next-generation Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships.

The list includes details of the all-new 50-megapixel camera that will be available on both the Pixel 6 and the larger Pixel 6 Pro. If his sources are right, this represents an unprecedented leap in pixel-range camera specs that has been resolutely sticking to the relatively modest 12-megapixel sensor since its debut in 2016.

The specifications for both models by Prosser are as follows:

Pixel 6

Screen size: 6.4 inch Display: AMOLED Rear camera setup: 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra wide) Front camera: 8MP Battery: 4614mAh Processor: Google RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB OS: Android 12

Pixel 6 Pro

Screen size: 6.71 inch Display: Plastic OLED Rear camera setup: 50MP (wide) + 48MP (tele) + 12MP (ultra wide) Front camera: 12MP Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Google RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB OS : Android 12

Both models have significantly improved hardware compared to the Pixel 5, but the standard model doesn’t have a telephoto lens and has lower resolution, so if you want the best camera, you’ll have to choose the larger Pixel 6 Pro. there is. Selfie camera. This will undoubtedly disappoint many users who don’t like huge phones.

It’s been a long time since Google made a truly groundbreaking smartphone. Instead, the company considers it suitable for freely adding and removing features, discussing whether telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lenses are more important.

Of course, the competition gladly gave us both, and as a result, put the Pixel far behind, at least in terms of flexible shooting options. With the Pixel 6 Pro, it looks like Google is finally ready to catch up.

Despite Google’s historic voluntary camera hardware handicap, Pixel has built a solid reputation for cutting-edge image quality. This is almost entirely due to the excellent image processing software on the smartphone.

With this in mind, I’ve long wondered what I could achieve if the Pixel came with state-of-the-art camera hardware. Now, the Pixel 6 Pro seems to be trying to provide the answer.

Prosser expects both models to be available near October 2021 with at least five years of software updates on both devices. This is an unprecedented move in the Android world, comparable to what you would expect from an Apple iPhone.

