2020 was the flagship year of Tel Aviv’s innovation ecosystem





Tel Aviv-Yafo City Economic and Social Research Center, Tel Aviv Global & Tourism, and IVC Research Center report that Tel Aviv’s world-leading high-tech ecosystem will grow significantly in 2020 despite the pandemic. It was.

Tel Aviv hosts 2,865 technology companies, including 115 R & D centers for multinational companies. Over the last five years, the number of tech companies operating in Tel Aviv has increased by 25%, compared to 16% across Israel.

Other important findings for 2020:

Tel Aviv hosts 29% of all Israeli technology companies. Half are start-ups, 40% are medium or prescale, 6% are scale-up and mature companies, and 4% are multinational R & D centers. Scale-up employs 54% of employees in Tel Aviv’s technology ecosystem. Overall, Tel Aviv tech companies make up 20% of Israel’s technology workforce, generating nearly half of the total investment and exit value. Investment in Tel Aviv tech companies surged to a record $ 6.8 billion, up 34% from 2019. Foreign investors from 35 countries account for 68% of total investment in Tel Aviv companies, accounting for 48% of total investment in Israeli high-tech companies. Tel Aviv’s high-tech exits (merger and acquisition) reached a record $ 4.43 billion, up 20%. In 2019, 46% of all Israeli exits will end in value. Of the 20 high-tech unicorns in Tel Aviv, 14 became unicorns in 2020. Three Tel Aviv companies have completed IPOs on major stock exchanges: NYSE, Nasdaq and Euronext. Between 2016 and 2020, the number of Tel Aviv-based investors increased by 44%. This includes an 89% increase in the number of VC funds and a 70% increase in the number of venture capital management companies. Tel Aviv’s major technology clusters in 2020 were AI (artificial intelligence), fintech, big data, and SaaS (software as a service).

Throughout the report, it is clear that good human capital is one of the main reasons for the success of the ecosystem, said Mayor Ron Huldai.

Tel Aviv’s talent is appealing to multinationals and foreign investors participating in the growing local innovator scene. Although the technology industry has shown its value to our cities and countries throughout this difficult year, its cutting-edge ideas and developments are still at the forefront of global innovation.

