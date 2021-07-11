36 US states sue Google for Play Store monopoly and antitrust practices • Eurogamer.net





“The proceedings are not about helping little guys or protecting consumers,” Google claims.

Washington DC and 36 states have filed proceedings against Google on suspicion of antitrust law.

As reported by Politico (thanks, TheGamer), a proceeding filed in California on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, led by Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, challenges Megacorp. It is reportedly filed. Manage the Android app store.

The application is dissatisfied with Google’s plan to reduce 30% of all digital products and services sold on the Play Store starting in September, and has asked the company over Google’s recognized search engine and ad monopoly. It’s just one of the fights in the lawsuit against it.

In response to this proceeding, Google said it was a “useless proceeding” and that a group of state prosecutors “chosen to file a proceeding that attacks a system that is more open and selective than others.” I thought it was “strange”.

“This complaint mimics a similarly non-beneficial proceeding filed by large-scale app developer Epic Games. Epic Games opens Android by distributing the Fortnite app outside of Google Play. We are benefiting from sexuality, “Wilson White, senior director of public policy at the company, said in a statement.

“We understand that scrutiny is appropriate and we are working with regulators, but Android and Google Play offer openness and options not found on other platforms.

“This proceeding isn’t about helping little guys or protecting consumers. It’s about boosting a few major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying.” This risks raising the cost of small developers and hindering their ability to innovate. It competes and makes apps across the Android ecosystem less secure to consumers. “

