Close Call: Why Trade Me chose Google’s cloud over AWS





Paolo Ragon (Trade Me)

Credit: Offer

When Trade Me, New Zealand’s homemade marketplace website, decided to adopt the cloud, it became difficult to choose a platform between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google.

After all, it was a feel and factual choice.

The biggest image change of this site in 22 years, aimed at making Trade Me more convenient, smarter and simpler.

I was always trying to help Kiwi find what he was looking for faster than before. Our new look site does just that, “said Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ragon.

According to Ragone, it’s time to create a faster, more up-to-date web experience, and the site had to be rebuilt from scratch.

But first the team had to choose a cloud partner.

Ragone told Reseller News in terms of functionality that there wasn’t much difference between the top three companies at the time the decision was made. Even less between the two AWS and Google that continued to be evaluated.

“They are two giants,” Ragon said. “From a technical point of view, we rarely make the wrong choice.”

He said the Trade Me team has implemented a highly structured competitive bidding approach that evaluates the two platforms side by side.

“It was the team that came up with the solution. Nothing was imposed.”

The team submitted the recommendation to the board and the recommendation was accepted.

One of Trade Me’s differentiators was the support promised by Google during the transition.

“In the process, we worked closely with Google’s professional services,” said Ragone. “In fact, having people with direct access to US product owners was very helpful.”

Cultural relevance, which is difficult to define, was also a factor, he said.

“The team was a little more than happy with what Google saw compared to its competitors.”

At the technical level, things were pretty standard, but Google presented Kubernetes’ powerful product for automating application deployment, scaling, and management.

That’s not surprising, as Google developed a container orchestration system before releasing it to open source in 2014.

“I don’t think there’s a clear differentiator,” Ragon said.

“It was about how they came to the table during the selection process, and how the team felt we were trying to achieve our goals together.”

Ragone said subsequent experience justified the decision.

Google, which traded directly with Trade Me without a partner, worked closely with the Trade Me team during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that it did not impact the cloud migration.

As reported in late June, Google is one of the top four cloud providers in the world, but at least for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Gartner analyzes that it still needs to be in the top four in New Zealand. There is.

Like AWS NZ, Google NZ reports local revenues. However, these do not give an accurate impression of the size of Google’s entire cloud or other business lines in New Zealand, as local subsidiaries report reseller revenue. It has an unknown parent service margin.

However, Google reports that cloud reseller revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020 has increased from $ 4.4 million in 2019 to $ 5.5 million.

That’s up from $ 36.2 million in 2019, when advertising resale was high, out of New Zealand’s total revenue of $ 43.8 million.

Employee expenses increased from $ 12.3 million to $ 15.6 million year-over-year.

Given that details of reseller arrangements are not available, another number in Google NZ’s account may provide a better indicator of the scale of activity of a wider range of companies in New Zealand. ..

Trade Me data is currently available from Sydney, Ragon said. This was “unavoidable” for all Sydney players at the time, and also to meet the site’s delay requirements.

“I must say that this is one of the smoothest transitions I’ve been involved with and has participated in three major transitions of this scale,” he said.

“The team really really did a good job of making sure that all the preparations and performance tests were done in advance.”

This included a partial rollout and a small percentage of rollouts to ensure that the issue was resolved.

In the end, Mr. Ragon said, “I felt it was almost anti-climatic.” This is a bit like the America’s Cup, which ended the same week.

As Trade Me now looks, feels, and works the same on all devices, this change provides a more consistent journey for the 670,000 Kiwis who visit the site daily.

Some kiwis are already experiencing a new look at Trade Me on mobile devices, but all members will be switched by July.

GoogleAmazonWeb Services AWSGoogle CloudtrademeKubernetesMicrsosoft Azure

