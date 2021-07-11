What are Google Chrome flags and how to turn them on





Google Chrome has a lot of features to make your browsing experience interesting, but did you know that Chrome Flags gives you even more features? So what exactly is the Chrome flag?

You can think of it like boiled meat that you want to cook but can still eat. Nonetheless, this feature is in beta and, despite being harmless, can be unstable or pose a security threat. That said, don’t enable many flags at once, as it can make your browser unstable.

To activate the chrome flag, you first need to know how to find it. To do this, enter “chrome” as the scheme and “flags” in the address bar as a subdomain like this chrome: // flags. This is one of several internal pages built into chrome, for example you can go to chrome: // history to access your browsing history. Go back to the Chrome flags and type “chrome: // flags” in the address bar[Enter]Click to display a page similar to the following.

You will notice that the page title says “Experiment”. This is the reason. These are features and have not yet been fully tested. Since it got in the way, there are a lot of chrome flags and you need to know what you are looking for to save time. For example, if your web content requires dark mode, just type dark mode in the search bar. Toggle the drop-down box to the right of the chrome flag you want to turn on and select the option you want.

There may be options to enable or disable or default options, but there are some flags that allow you to choose more options, such as the Dark Mode flag. If you choose to turn on the flag, you will be prompted to restart your browser for the changes to take effect.

Chrome dark mode flag in use

PS: If you don’t know the purpose of the chrome flag, don’t turn it on. It can adversely affect your browsing experience and can cause your browser to crash.

