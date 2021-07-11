How to install Google Photos on Android TV (and why not)





Google Photos is not available on Android TV. There is a good reason for this. As long as you can cast photos and videos from your phone to your TV, you don’t need to have the full app installed on your TV. However, there are several reasons to install the appropriate photo app. That’s why we have prepared this tutorial. This is a very complex process, wasting time unless you really need it, especially if you own a Chromecast on Google TV (but not so much if you own an NVIDIA Shield). You shouldn’t.

Reasons to get the Google Photos app

It’s more convenient to browse the gallery directly on your TV instead of looking down at your phone and then looking up at the big screen, but that’s actually a small problem. As far as I know, there are only two good reasons to run Google Photos on Android TV.

The first is to set up automatic backup and sync screenshots to other devices. Obviously, this is something that only technical writers, gamers, app developers, or tutorial writers will find useful. For most other people who don’t need to start an automatic backup every time they take a screenshot, the manual way to send the screenshot to other devices is always slow. Upload from Solid Explorer to Google Drive or use Send Files to TV. Two methods I often use.

The second reason is to allow people who do not have a smartphone to browse the gallery on a large screen. It could be a younger child or senior, or someone else who doesn’t have a cell phone or tablet, and you can access the gallery to check out photos and videos when you’re not nearby to cast content. Must be a TV.

Lack of functionality, many inconveniences

For those who feel like rebels and still want to access TV photos, let me take some time to weaken your enthusiasm. Even if you run it, the experience is not something you are used to. This is the same photo app, but many features are not available because the interface is not optimized for Android TV.

First, the bottom tabs you’re used to seeing on your phone don’t appear on your TV, so you can’t go to the search tabs (people, places, things) or access your libraries (albums, favorites, archives). .. This means that you can only view shared albums from the conversation bubble in the upper left, but you’ll still only be able to access the first two lines of photos, not the entire album. For some reason it is impossible to scroll beyond them.

And we haven’t even reached the biggest drawback of this experience. You cannot move between full-screen media by pressing Next (Right) or Previous (Left) on the D-pad on the remote control. Instead, you need to open each image or video one at a time and then go back and select another image or video.

All icons here are not accessible with the cross key on the TV remote control.

It only leaves some limited functionality. In addition to browsing one by one, you can also press and hold to select items to share, delete, archive, or add to albums. You can also set up automatic backup for specific folders.

Using a USB or Bluetooth mouse may improve the situation a bit, but it still leaves many features inaccessible due to the way the app is displayed on Android TV. Overall, what’s here isn’t worth the hassle for most people.

Step 1: Install Google Photos on Android TV

If you’re still excited to run Google Photos on your TV after all these warnings, be careful. This process is not for inexperienced or weak people. If you’re confused about the terms used below, we recommend skipping this entire bid.

Download the latest Google Photos APK

Most Android TV browsers are crap, so it’s a good idea to start this on your phone. You need to start by grabbing a photo installation file that is compatible with your TV.

Of course, we recommend visiting our sister site APK Mirror to get the latest version. The best bet is to get the full APK. That is, skip anything that has a “bundle” notification next to it. The transformation to grab depends on the TV you have. For example, Chromecast with Google TV requires a variation of the v7a processor, and Nvidia Shield requires a variation of the v8a processor.

Sideload

The next step is to send this APK to your TV and install it there. We’ve already created separate tutorials for these two steps and won’t go into detail here.

Step 2: Search, launch and browse Google Photos

The photo is an unauthorized app on Android TV and will not appear in the app launcher, so there is no immediate way to launch it.

Android TV[設定]>[アプリ]>[すべてのアプリを表示]Go to and scroll down[写真]Go to and in the right panel[開く]Must be selected.

If you open your photos so often that these steps are annoying, or if you want to simplify your photos for kids and others, you can set button mapper shortcuts. Basically, this remaps almost every button on your TV remote to a photo.

Another solution is to use a third-party launcher, such as a sideload launcher or homescreen launcher, to view and quickly open the sideloaded app.

No matter how you access your photos, the first time you open the app, you’ll be asked for permission to view your photos and media. You need to agree with it. This will bring up the almost familiar interface of Photos.

The top bar gives you access to shared photos, conversations, and various settings (more on that later). Below that are memories and a gallery. As mentioned earlier, the functionality here is very limited, so don’t expect anything like a photo from your phone.

Step 3: Set up automatic screenshot backup In the remote remapping tutorial, we have already explained how to take screenshots on Android TV. However, Nvidia Shield owners do not have to go through it. Press and hold the Home button on the shield’s remote control to bring up a menu for taking screenshots.Turn on automatic backup

The first time you log in with Google Photos, you are more likely to be asked to turn on backup and sync. If you want to sync screenshots using the Photos app, you need to turn it on, but that’s not enough.

Most Android TV devices don’t save screenshots in the DCIM folder, so they don’t automatically become part of the backup. You’ll need to toggle the sync of the standalone screenshot folder, but it’s not as easy as tapping the avatar to go to settings and turn it on.

You’ll soon notice that you can’t scroll the crosshairs in the menu on Android TV photos. Therefore, you cannot go to the settings or click anything. All you need is a mouse or mouse-like feature to do that.

Get a USB / BT mouse or a third party app

Without mouse functionality, three scenarios will appear.

➡️ If your USB or Bluetooth mouse is ready, just plug it into your Android TV unit. The easiest way to continue.

➡️ If you have a Shield TV, you can switch to mouse pad mode by downloading the official remote control app from the Play Store. A hovering mouse appears on your TV where you can move and click on items. Easy PC.

➡️ And finally, if you have another Android TV, the official remote app has a trackpad and swipe pad, but it stays cold because it doesn’t have a mouse. I’ve tried a lot of apps, but only Zank Remote worked well on Chromecast with Google TV. It had to be installed on both mobile phones and TVs to enable cursor mode. This app requires accessibility access and permissions to display on top of other apps (move the cursor over the screen). I also noticed that I kept asking for USB debugging and media permissions, but now it works without them.

To be honest, it’s not very comfortable to recommend this because the app requires more access than necessary. However, if you don’t have a shield or mouse, that’s all you need. You can revoke your permissions at any time after you’ve set up your photos, and you can even uninstall the app.

Enable screenshot backup (finally)

Huh, it’s coming soon.

It’s time to enable screenshot folder backup, regardless of how the cursor appears on your TV. Go to your avatar in the upper right corner of Google Photos. next,[写真の設定]>[バックアップと同期]>[デバイスフォルダーのバックアップ]Select and[スクリーンショット]Toggle on. The screenshot below outlines all the steps.

You can now go back and disable the mouse and continue your normal life. Every time you take a screenshot, it will be automatically backed up to Google Photos and will be accessible from all your devices. It works in the background just like photos on other Android devices, but it may not be instant. If you don’t see the image on your phone, wait a few seconds.

Before we got started, I told you that this is not a simple process. Given all the limitations you face after installing the app, we hope you understand why it’s not worth it. However, if you frequently take screenshots on your TV and want to transfer them wirelessly to other devices, nothing is faster and more reliable than backing up your photos.

