Google, Facebook and Microsoft are working on AI ethics.This is what your company should do





AI ethics

KupperingCole

As AI enters more companies, boards and senior management need to mitigate the risks of AI-based systems. One area of ​​risk includes the reputation, regulatory, and legal risks of AI-driven ethical decisions.

AI-based systems often face decisions that are not built into the decisions of models that represent an ethical dilemma.

For example, suppose a company builds an AI-based system to optimize the number of ads it displays. In that case, AI may encourage incendiary content that causes users to get angry, comment, and post their opinions. If this works, users will spend more time on the site and show more ads. AI did its job without ethical oversight. The unintended result is user polarization.

Example

What if your company builds a system that automates work and its employees are no longer needed? What is the company’s ethical responsibility to its employees and society? Who determines the ethics of employment-related impacts?

What if the AI ​​tells the loan officer to advise people not to offer a loan? If humans don’t understand how AI came to that conclusion, how can humans know if the decision was ethical? (See how AI is terribly wrong: 5 biases that create failure)

Suppose the data used to train an AI system does not have enough data about an individual in a particular class. In that case, you may not learn what to do when you encounter those individuals. Does the facial recognition system used for hotel check-in recognize people with freckles? What should the company do if the system fails and it becomes difficult to check in for people with freckles? How does the company deal with this ethical dilemma? (See Why tech companies stop facial recognition)

Identifying the Data Used to Train AI Systems If developers aren’t looking for bias, how can they prevent an ethical dilemma? For example, suppose a company has historically employed more men than women. In that case, there may be a bias in your resume data. Men tend to use different language in their resumes than women do. If the data is from a male resume, the female resume may not be displayed very favorably, based solely on word selection.

Corporate ethics principles

Google, Facebook and Microsoft are addressing these ethical issues. Many have pointed out the mistakes Google and Facebook made in tackling AI ethical issues. Let’s take a look at some of the positive elements of what they and Microsoft are doing to tackle AI ethics.

Each company has different approaches to these principles, but we can learn a lot by considering what they have in common. Here are some basic principles they work on.

Fairness: AI systems need to treat everyone fairly and avoid creating or strengthening unfair biases Comprehensive: AI systems empower, engage and culturally diverse Must include gender Reliability and safety: AI systems must function reliably and safely to avoid unintended consequences Transparency: AI systems Understandable and accountable privacy and security: AI systems Must be safe, respectful of privacy, and provide privacy protection Accountability: AI systems must be accountable for algorithms that allow proper human instruction and control.

These tech giants are imperfect, but they are leading the way in tackling ethical AI challenges. What are the board and senior management team doing to address these issues?

Suggestion

Below are some suggestions that can be implemented today.

Make AI ethics a board-level discussion A system for senior executives to investigate various risks related to AI ethics to ensure that they understand how and where AI-based systems are being considered and implemented. Is being built to develop an approach to building a system that considers the ethical dilemma before

By addressing these issues now, companies reduce the risk of making or recommending AI to endanger the company. (AI can be dangerous-see How to mitigate the risks of using AI) Are you aware of the reputation, regulatory, and legal risks associated with AI ethics?

