Cancer biologist joins faculty at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute





Published Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 12:04 am

Join AFP’s 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Buy an AFP subscription

Subscribe to AFP Podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, editorial letters: [email protected]

Advertising Inquiries: [email protected]

(Sdecoret – stock.adobe.com)

According to the National Cancer Institute, 790 Americans are diagnosed each year with a rare and deadly brain tumor called diffuse midline glioma. Tragically, only 2 percent of children with this disease will survive for five years.

Jia-Ray Yu, a new assistant professor who joined VTC’s Flaline Institute of Biomedical Sciences and the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathological Biology on September 1, is studying these fast-growing, refractory brain tumors .. Therapeutic approach.

Yu will be the first of several cancer researchers to work at Virginia Techs’ new research facility at the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campusin, Washington, DC.

The disease is fatal and there is no cure. Tips on potential treatment routes may be helpful, Yu said. Yu is also an adjunct professor at the National Center for Pediatric Cancer Immunology.

Michael Friedlander, Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tech and Secretary-General of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, led the recruitment of Yus.

Jia-Ray Yu is one of the hottest leaders in understanding the molecular substrates of aggressive forms of pediatric brain tumors that can help identify innovative therapeutic approaches. In addition, his basic research on chromatin remodeling is at the forefront of a new and important area in molecular biology, Friedlander said. As we expanded our cancer research community and expanded our partnership with the National Pediatric Hospital, one of the leading pediatric health care delivery and research systems in the United States, it was very successful to attract Dr. Yu to Virginia Tech. I’m lucky.

Yu is studying how genes change when normal brain cells develop malignant traits.

In particular, he examines changes in a protein called histone that winds the strands of a DNA molecule into a substance called chromatin that forms the chromosomes. These structures not only pack genetic material into cells, but also play an important role in telling genes when to turn them on or off.

Defective histone proteins alter chromatin structure, which in turn garbles genetic instructions that regulate cell behavior, growth rate, and identity. In addition, when this defective cell divides, its two daughter cells inherit the chromatin from the original cell, inherit the malignant trait, and grow the cancer.

These epigenetic features of chromatin, unlike the DNA itself, are inherited during cell division, Yu said.

Eighty percent of diffuse midline glioma tumors start with a single cell that is defective in the histone gene, and when this small fragment of a particular histone, called H3K27, fails to function properly, like a series of dominoes. Yu said he found it to cause a reaction. Makes normal cells cancerous.

Yu recently investigated this molecular cascade as a postdoctoral fellow in Danny Reinberg’s lab, Professor Terry and Mel Karmazin in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and a researcher at the Senior Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

The research team identified two genes, NSD1 and NSD2, that appear to be molecular fingers that tap histone dominoes. When these genes are disabled, diffuse midline gliomas cease to grow in culture dishes and animal models. They also identified signal transduction pathways that could be targets for new drug therapies. Their findings will be available before printing and will be published on Science Advances this summer.

The Yus Institute at the new Childrens National Research & Innovation Campus in Washington, DC builds on this basic question. How can we target chromatin-related molecules to stop advanced cancers?

When studying the molecular origin of diffuse median glioma, Yu states that therapeutic approaches for other diseases such as leukemia and Sotos syndrome with mutations in these chromatin-related molecules may also be identified. ..

His research team combines biochemistry, single-molecule imaging, next-generation sequencing, biophysics, and preclinical research to develop and test new medicines to replace chemotherapy and radiation.

Yu was awarded the American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Fellowship for three years while working at the Reinbergs Institute.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and technology from the National University of Yangming, Taiwan, a doctorate in genetics from Stony Brook University and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and studies signaling pathways for lung adenocarcinoma metastasis. Did.

Recruitment of researchers in Yu Lab will start this summer.

Relation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://augustafreepress.com/cancer-biologist-to-join-fralin-biomedical-research-institute-faculty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos