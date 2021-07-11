New tools show how Google’s results change around the world





A Google spokesperson said the differences in results were not due to censorship, and that content about the Tiananmen Square incident was available in all languages ​​or locale settings through Google search. According to a spokesperson, tourist images may stand out when search engines detect travel intent. This is more likely for searchers close to Beijing or those who typed in Chinese. Searching Tiananmen Square from Thailand or the United States using Google’s Chinese settings will also show you some recent beautiful images of historic sites.

According to a spokesperson, the results are localized to your preferred region and language, giving you quick access to the most reliable information. Google users can adjust their results by adjusting the location settings and language.

Search Atlas collaborators have also created maps and visualizations that show how search results differ around the world. One is to search for images of God and find images of bearded Christianity in Europe and the Americas, images of Buddha in some Asian countries, and how Allah’s Arabic letters are generated in the Persian Gulf and Northeast Africa. Indicates whether it will be done. A Google spokesperson said the translation service reflects how the English god is translated into words that have more specific meanings for some languages, such as Allah in Arabic. ..

The boundaries of other information created by researchers are not directly mapped to country or language boundaries. The consequences of how to combat climate change tend to separate island nations from continental nations. In European countries such as Germany, the most common term in Google’s results is related to policy measures such as energy conservation and international agreements. For islands such as Mauritius and the Philippines, the results are more likely to cite the immenseness and immediacy of harm such as climate change threats and sea level rise.

Search Atlas was unveiled at the Science Council Designing Interactive Systems last month. Its author is testing a private beta of the service and is looking at ways to increase access to the service.

Search Atlas can’t figure out why different versions of Google portray the world differently. The company’s profitable ranking system is tightly held and makes little mention of how to adjust results based on geography, language, or personal activity.

Whatever the exact reason Google doesn’t give a particular result, they have the power to be easily overlooked, says Search Atlas co-creator Ye. People ask search engines to never ask people, and what they happen to see in Google results can change their lives, you say. How can I have an abortion? Near restaurants, voting methods, vaccination methods.

WIRED’s own experiments have shown how people in neighboring countries are guided by Google to very different information on hot topics. When WIRED asked Search Atlas about the ongoing war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, Google’s Ethiopian version pointed to Facebook pages and blogs criticizing Western diplomatic pressure to exacerbate conflict, the United States and others. Suggested that people are trying to undermine Ethiopia. Results from nearby Kenya and the US version of Google highlighted descriptive news coverage from sources such as the BBC and The New York Times.

Ochigame and you weren’t the first to point out that search engines aren’t hiring neutral actors. Part of their project was inspired by the work of Safiya Noble, co-founder and co-director of the UCLAs Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. Her 2018 book, Algorithms of Oppression, investigates how Google search using words such as black and Hispanic produced results that reflected and strengthened social stigma towards certain marginalized people. did.

Noble says the project can provide a way to explain the essence of search engines to a larger audience. She says it’s very difficult for search engines to visualize non-democratic ways.

