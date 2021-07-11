How to transfer Whatsapp chat backup from iPhone to Android: everything you need to know





When users switch to a new phone, they often have problems getting chats. This usually happens when the operating system (OS) is different on both phones. Whatsapp also helps users keep their profile pictures and names restricted while switching from an iPhone with limited chat history to another OS such as Android. Chat history is very important for business conversations that can be lost while switching devices. There is no special option to transfer chat history between apps.

Primarily, WhatsApp backups for iOS devices are stored in iCloud, and for Android they are stored in Google Drive. Users can also email the entire chat and restore it to a new device. It can be time consuming as each chat needs to be exported individually. Only important chats that need to be exported need to be prioritized.

This is a step-by-step guide for migrating Whatsapp chat from iOS to Android devices.

Step 1: First, you need to open Whatsapp chat on your iOS device.

Step 2: Swipe left on the specific chat you want to export.

Step 3: Menu[その他]Click on the option[チャットのエクスポート]Choose.

Step 4: Then[共有]From the menu[メール]Select an option.

Step 5: You will see a mailbox with the chat file attached.

Step 6: Enter an email address to help you get a chat on your Android device.

Step 7:[送信]Tap.

Step 8: Open your Android phone and email account.

Step 9: Download the chat file attached to the email.

Step 10: This process should continue for every chat that needs to be transferred from iPhone to Android.

Step 11: The email depends on the number of individual chats you need to export.

Step 12: You need to remove and reinstall the existing WhatsApp app on your Android phone.

Step 13:[復元]Select an option to end the restore process.

Step 14:[次へ]Tap the button.

Step 15: Finally, the chat will be exported to your Android device.

