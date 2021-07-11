Silky smooth looks and sounds





HUAWEI managed to put himself in a really good position. As a company, it has audio products for everyone. Do you like ear-hook headphones? Check out FreeBuds Studio. Need a pair of comfortable ANC buds? Check out FreeBuds 3 (and the successor was watching FreeBuds 4 today). Do you need both passive and active noise canceling? No need to look anymore: FreeBuds Pro.

Of course, the above list only mentions the flagship products, but to name a few, you can see that there are many other products in the portfolio, such as FreeBuds 4i and FreeLace Pro. Make sure you have the one that suits your tastes, needs and wallet.

FreeBuds 4 is built on the success of FreeBuds 3, which maintains the earphone design principles and overall look, but makes minor changes and tweaks to improve its predecessor. .. Take a closer look at those and, of course, the resulting products in the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 review below.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 specs

Compared to the FreeBuds 3, the FreeBuds 4 is slightly smaller, comparing both the bud itself and the charging case.

One earphone weighs only 4.1 grams and is 41.4 mm high, 16.8 mm wide and 18.5 mm deep. The charging case weighs 38 grams (with the buds removed) and is in the shape of a pebble, with a diameter of 58 mm and a height of 21.2 mm.

Inside is a slightly larger 14.3 mm driver and the same Kirin A1 chip used to power the GT2 series smartwatches, earphones and even FreeBuds Studio.

The battery capacity was 30mAh per earphone and the charging case was rated at 410mAh, unaffected by a slight reduction in overall size.

The Bluetooth connection has been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.2, and this year’s earphones have earned an IPX4 rating for droplets from all directions.

Wireless charging has been discontinued and there are no clear plans to provide a version to support it in the future. Also, the bone sensor, which was a function of its predecessor, has been abolished.

Design, build, fit

The design itself is beautiful and almost matches what you get with HUAWEI’s premium products. The finish is top notch and there are no further reports.

HUAWEI has adopted an open-fit design similar to FreeBuds 3. This makes me very excited about the successor to this year’s FreeBuds Pros. The open fit design has its strengths and weaknesses. Talk about them well. However, if you don’t like ear canal earphones (such as FreeBuds Pro or more recently FreeBuds 4i), you should definitely check these.

In terms of fit, due to the open fit design, HUAWEI had more room to shake to optimize the size and shape of the FreeBuds 4 to fit most ears comfortably. After a few minutes, you forget to wear them. They are comfortable and because of their light weight, you can easily adapt to wearing them.

These are two of the main strengths of the open fit design. We planned to address the shortcomings of the following segments related to audio quality and ANC: But I would like to preface this with the fact that it is a disadvantage only if you come from the design of the ear canal. If the open fit is your bread and butter, you should dismiss these so-called shortcomings.

Audio quality, ANC, and experience audio quality

From an open-fit design perspective, you need to work on sound quality and ANC conversations. Of course, the over-the-ear design has a larger driver, which improves sound and noise isolation. In-ear canal earphones offer the best audio quality and ANC thanks to passive noise canceling and isolation. Sound in the ear canal.

The 14.3mm driver in FreeBuds 4 provides a really pleasing sound. The low end of the spectrum with bass and mid-bass is a bit lacking, but that’s just the result of an open-fit design. So if your music tastes include deep bass and punchy bass, FreeBuds 4 may not be your earphones. But with a focus on vocals and instruments, it’s really silky in the mid-high range.

There are many settings for playing within the AI ​​Life app in terms of audio quality, and you can even use them without the app. At this point, there is little or no improvement, except for control customization and firmware updates. Audio experience.

Active noise canceling

HUAWEI claims that ANC has improved over its predecessor. I wasn’t saying they didn’t have it, but that they didn’t see any significant improvement that they could recognize. ANC is there and works.

Does it block as much noise as FreeBuds Pro or FreeBuds 4i? Of course not. Thanks to the ear canal design, it has the advantage of adding passive noise cancellation.

With FreeBuds 4, noise canceling almost completely shuts off the air conditioner and fans, but the open-fit design bleeds through anything beyond that.

Considering that turning on ANC halves battery life (4 to 2.5 hours), it’s a good idea to turn it off unless you really need to turn it on. And when doing so, expect some noise to be blocked, most of which will penetrate in a muffled, muted, or otherwise clean manner, depending on the environment.

experience

FreeBuds 4 is used for phone calls, VoIP calls (Signal, Zoom, Skype, Google Meet) as well as playing music. All of the above was delivered as expected. I covered the audio quality in the above segments, but the voice call sounded good. On the other side, I was told that I could hear clearly regardless of the call quality (low number of phones, high number of VoIP).

If you want to bridge the gap between work and play, dual device connectivity (the ability to connect to two devices at the same time) is definitely useful. I do most of my work on my computer, listening to most of the music from my cell phone.

With wear detection, you don’t have to look for a pause button when you want to stop music quickly. Simply remove them from your ears and the multimedia will stop playing immediately.

Battery life is close to what is advertised. 4 hours without ANC, 2.5 hours with ANC, another 22 hours without ANC with charging case. This is similar to the number of FreeBuds 3 and can be managed reliably, but there are other models such as HUAWEI and competitors. It’s fair to mention it!

It takes about an hour to charge both the earphones and the charging case. Currently, only wired charging is available, so don’t expect your phone to continue charging using reverse wireless charging while you’re on the go.

The bud stem is touch-sensitive and you can configure actions within the AI ​​Life app, but by default it has a double tap to play / pause, a long tap to turn ANC on / off, and a swipe up or down. Increases or decreases the volume. This feature eliminates the need to use FreeBuds 4 on another Android, even iPhone or Mac, without AI Life.

If you use the AI ​​Life app, you can update the firmware (which will be updated during the review period), configure the gestures mentioned above, and locate your earphones if you misplace them.

Last but not least, HUAWEI seems to have had a hard time removing the earphones from the charging case. Maybe it’s just me, but I seem to be struggling with all the models in the company and FreeBuds 4 can’t be easily removed. The combination of magnets and glossy surface and finish makes it easy to remove by rejecting proper grip.

Conclusion

FreeBuds 4 is an elegant earphone that’s perfect for first-time users of wireless ANC-enabled models. We do not consider it a significant step up from FreeBuds 3 to advise on upgrades.

The addition of the IPX4 rating means that it can be worn in the rain or in the gym as the splash does not damage the earphones. That right has a big selling point, in addition to its silky smooth sound (a little lacking in the low end) and its relatively small footprint.

Currently sold for 129.99 in the UK, the HUAWEI Band 4 Pro (equivalent to 49.99) will be given as a gift. It is currently available for purchase in the EU for 119.00. It’s currently off from 149 (at the time of this review), but discounts vary by region, so please contact your local HUAWEI store for the latest prices.

Pros and Cons Pros

+ Lightweight and comfortable; + Touch gestures; + Silky smooth sound; + Dual device connection.

Disadvantages

– Weak ANC; – ANC has short battery life; – Low end and lack of audio; – No wireless charging

Gallery Anton D. Nagy

Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As a publishing leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow closer to you. His vision is primarily focused and directed towards the audience. Antons’ ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to turn Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.

contact information: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pocketnow.com/huawei-freebuds-4-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos