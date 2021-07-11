Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 will be released on July 14th.Everything you need to know





Season 19 ends on July 14th, with a new season at the same time. The website has confirmed that the Royal Pass ranking system will change in Season 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently released in India and the game has successfully reached over 10 million Android users. The rebranded version of PUBG Mobile is also hosting the first ever esports tournament, and game developers aren’t willing to quit right away. The game started in Season 19 and it’s time for the next season. Krafton has adjusted the ranking system, deployed royal passes, new skins, weapons and more.

Battle Ground Mobile India Season Pass 20

According to the official website, Season 19 will end on July 14th, with a new season at the same time. The website has confirmed that the Royal Pass ranking system will change in Season 20. Rankings are applied as cycles, and one cycle seems to be a combination of three seasons. The company has already patched it to apply the new ranking system next season.

Ranking season change

-From ranking season 20, the cycle will be applied. The three seasons are combined as one cycle.

-You can earn additional rewards by achieving certain tiers in a row within a cycle.

-At the end of the cycle (total of 3 seasons), cycle 2 begins and proceeds as follows: C2S1-> C2S2-> C2S3

Season 20 also runs on a monthly basis, and after a month, new ones will overlap as they did in the past. Krafton confirms that it will release a separate Royale Pass each month. The new season will arrive at IST on July 14th at 7:30 am. Season 21 is called M1 and the next season is called M2.

Please note that the Royal Pass is a seasonal item and will be accessible until the new season arrives. In particular, when the existing Royale Pass Season 19 ends on July 14, both Royal Pass levels and RP will be reset.

