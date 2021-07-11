I’m crazy about haircuts inspired by Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsty





Monster Hunter is always about creating looks inspired by the monsters you fight against. The main reason is that the character is wearing armor and uses weapons that are literally constructed from fragments of defeated monsters. And since I love this game, there are a lot of cool monsters in the latest games.

Defeat the large fluffy Ragonbi to create a large fluffy armor set. However, if you get rid of the bulky horned Diablo enough, you can make your own very bulky, unrecommended horned armor. Combining these with a bow made of wings and claws, or a sword made of crab scissors, can make people think they have survived the war that took place within the Golden Corral.

However, one of the things that makes Monster Hunter Stories a little different is that you can get hairstyles inspired by the various monsters you encounter along the way. If you want to replace the bottle cap, you can get it from a merchant at Melynx Inc. who sells more and more of these hairstyles over time. Or, because of Capcom, some haircuts are only available via DLC. You can get alternative costumes for side characters and all DLC cosmetics, including yourself, for $ 25, but not bad if you’re interested in cosmetics like me. I also got it from the original Stories amiibo.

Haircuts do not help with tactical benefits or change statistics. Just as you can change the look without statistics with layered armor obtained from a merchant, you can only see dope in action and cutscenes with hairstyles. Well, usually. Most of the haircuts based on Monstees are really, really good looking. Great Mohawk hairstyle based on Kulu-Ya-Ku, or this excellent Mohawk hairstyle is Barioth Braids. They feature a braid based on the Balius fur layout, as well as two bone fragments that look like cat ears.

But … there are some things that are not good. Jeez. Like a conga cone. I’m sorry if you can find clothes that fit this, but you’re wrong because this doesn’t help at all.

Even if my hairstyle isn’t good, I love the idea that someone looks over these monsters and lovingly comes up with a special haircut inspired by their looks.

This isn’t all, but this is where my character is experimenting with them in my black with the light blue highlight scheme I started.

There are still some of these haircuts to unlock, but I’m looking forward to it. These unlocking slow trickles are the perfect carrot for anyone like me who is crazy about changing the look of the game.

