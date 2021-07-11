Lift Apartment and Cyberpunk 2077 were the most downloaded PlayStation games in June





PlayStation announced the top games downloaded from the PlayStation Network in June 2021. Not surprisingly, Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart is the top download for the PlayStation 5, and Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to the PS store to win the top spot on the PS4.

On the PS5 list, the medieval multiplayer Chivalry 2 is in a stunning second place, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is always in the top third of the table. Guilty Gear Tribe, Scarlet Nexus and Dark Alliance make up the rest of the top five. Mortal Kombat 11 is in 9th place, and given that the Nether Realm has ended DLC support for the game, it could rise several places next month.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is also on the list because the game has been popular for many years. GTA 5 will probably be on the list once it’s released for the PS5.

Speaking of GTA 5, it ranks second on the PS4 list, followed by NBA 2K21 and Minecraft. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is, of course, 5th and Chivalry 2 is 6th. The rest of the list probably shows nothing unusual, except Need for Speed: Heat is in 19th place.

Beat Sabre is second on the PSVR list to claim the top spot in Job Simulator VR. I think people really miss working in the office. Super Hot VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality and Cave Digger conclude the top five on the list. For free play, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League dominate the list, with Genshin Impact fourth.

Things don’t seem to be that different in Europe, and the top spots remain the same overall. The only major difference is that FIFA 21 is far higher, probably given the ongoing popularity of Euro 2020 tournaments and sports.

Speaking of FIFA, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe will return as a cover star in the FIFA 22 series. Also, after a few hours, “River that changes the game” is set. I don’t know what it comes with, but EA makes it sound loud.

